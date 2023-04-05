Jonas Brothers Hop In Yankees Broadcast Booth To Promote Concert, Call The Bullpen A ‘Ball Pit’

Videos by OutKick

The Jonas Brothers took over Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night.

Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas joined the New York Yankees to announce the group’s upcoming one-night-only live Yankee Stadium concert on Saturday, Aug. 12. The show will be three months after the release of the Jo Bro’s upcoming studio album, which is conveniently called “The Album.”

All three Jo Bros appeared during Yankees batting practice and were seen chatting with manager Aaron Boone, Yankees rookie shortstop Anthony Volpe, as well as even Aaron Judge – who looked MASSIVE compared to them.

The Jonas Brothers promoted their upcoming concert at Yankee Stadium. (Photo by New York Yankees/Getty Images)

THE JONAS BROTHERS WILL PLAY 5 ENTIRE ALBUMS

The guys also jumped into the broadcast booth to call some plays and get a feel of what the energy will be like when they step out in front of tens of thousands of fans.

For the most part it went alright, although Joe Jonas may want to brush up on some baseball terminology before his next stint.

Throughout their appearance, Joe kept referring to the bullpen as the ‘ball pit.’

He said it so much that Amazon Prime Video actually changed the chyron to say ‘In the ball pit,’ while showing a shot of the Yankee bullpen.

THE YANKEES ARE 3-2 SO FAR THIS YEAR

For baseball purists, calling the bullpen a damn ball pit as if you’re a 5-year-old jumping around at a birthday party is the equivalent of the Jonas Brothers walking out on stage and saying “HELLO BOSTON!!!!” when they’re actually playing in New York City.

Fortunately for the Jo Bros, the rest of their broadcast went much better especially when fellow New Jersey resident Anthony Volpe hit a single while they were in the booth.

Tickets for the Jonas Brothers show officially go on sale April 14, however there is also a ‘Verified Fan’ program that allows a lottery for ticketholders to get early access.