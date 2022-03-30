Jon Stewart Went the Way of Stephen Colbert, Not Bill Maher

Jon Stewart returned to media last year after a six-year hiatus. Ahead of his debut on AppleTV+, we predicted in a column that he didn’t know what he was getting himself into, that Stewart would not recognize the America he once entertained.

We explained:

“In a way, Stewart’s career is a version of Rip Van Winkle, who fell asleep in 2015 and awakened in the summer of 2021. He missed the inauguration of a reality television star, the Russian collusion hoax, social media’s takeover of society, a phone call with Ukraine, an impeachment, George Floyd’s death, the rise of BLM, the evolution of ‘mostly peaceful’ protests, a once in a century-type virus, a masked society, top-down allegations of voter fraud, a storming of the U.S. Capitol, another impeachment, and a historical botch of a military withdrawal. That has all happened in America in the last six years. It’s a different country, one that bears little resemblance to its former self.”

America is not the same as it was when Stewart went into hiding. Political satire is now an unrecognizable descendent of its 2015 form.

So we knew when Stewart announced his return that he would either go the way of Stephen Colbert or Bill Maher. Unfortunately, he followed Colbert.

While Maher has begun to question progressive ideology, Colbert has succumbed to groupthink. That’s unfortunate. Even those who have never agreed with Colbert’s politics have never denied his talent or creativity.

And yet, this is Colbert now:

The left will justify any financial step back to make Biden look better. They’ll “pay $15 with a clean conscience.”

Nothing says comedy like someone who makes $15 million a year telling his middle-class viewers to drop $56,000 on an electric vehicle.

Colbert isn’t funny anymore. He’s unoriginal, and he looks down on the rest of the country. He caters to an audience of sycophants who support whatever the current narrative of the day happens to be.

And Stewart has gone down the same path.

You probably haven’t seen Stewart’s new program on AppleTV, The Problem. Stewart isn’t Ted Lasso, thus Apple subscribers don’t care about him. Nonetheless, Stewart is beginning to make headlines again on social media.

Here are some titles from his show that Stewart’s staff have recently uploaded to YouTube:

— The Reality of Climate Change

— Racism and Resource Guarding

— Taking Responsibility for Systemic Racism

— Representation Matters, but It Doesn’t Solve Racism

And my personal favorite

— The Problem with White People

So Stewart is no longer brave or independent. He’s a coward. He’s a corporate shill pandering to the far-Left. Stewart has responded to wokeism by joining it. He has immersed himself so far into the movement that he now resents anyone who committed the grave sin of coming out of the womb white.

Here’s Stewart’s most recent episode:

Jon Stewart is a new convert to the Woke Orthodoxy and is using his new Apple TV+ show to inform white people on how problematic they are in the US. pic.twitter.com/ONEU1mjtTP — Mythinformed MKE (@MythinformedMKE) March 29, 2022

You are probably wondering whether there’s a modern-day example of the country prioritizing “white comfort” over “black survival,” as Stewart puts it. If there is, Stewart couldn’t find any. We know this because he didn’t provide a single example.

That’s a good thing because it means that America isn’t a dangerous country for black people to live in, that all that talk about “white comfort” and “black survival” is just CRT presented as “comedy.”

If there is racism in favor of white people here, it applies only to the elites like Stewart. Maybe Stewart is guilty of racism himself and is trying to hide it by projecting it onto others? That’s usually how it works.

If not, Stewart is a fraud. He’s lying. He’s dividing the country into two groups: black victims and evil white oppressors.

Stewart, Colbert and Maher have always leaned to the left, but they have taken markedly divergent paths lately. While Maher still maintains the views he held when he hosted Politically Incorrect, Colbert and Stewart have followed the leftward lurch of the Twitter wing of the Democrat party.

Colbert and Stewart are among a small, but over-indexed group of progressives who see everything in terms of skin color and sexual orientation. They now want to sexually indoctrinate children, literally. The wokes are no longer just annoying social media performers but a real threat to our country and our children.

Perhaps Jon Stewart should go back into hiding for another six years. Maybe by 2028, he will come back out less of a simp for Marxists.