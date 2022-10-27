Jon Stewart Calls Out Hunter Biden For Corruption

There’s a famous Lyndon B. Johnson quote about being criticized by Walter Cronkite over Vietnam. LNJ reportedly said, “If I’ve lost Cronkite, I’ve lost Middle America.”

Well, Joe Biden may have just had one of those moments with Jon Stewart.

The famously left-leaning comedian was talking about Hunter Biden on an episode of his The Problem with Jon Stewart podcast.

Stewart called Biden’s spot on the board of a Ukrainian energy firm “corruption straight up off the bat.”

Stewart was talking to British journalist Gabriel Gatehouse who and discussing the Hunter Biden laptop. Gatehouse was talking about journalists who initially blew off the laptop story and how that was a mistake.

Stewart then pointed out that even if you ignore what was found on the laptop, Biden being on the board of Ukrainian energy firm Burisma points to corruption in and of itself.

“To me, that’s corruption straight off the bat,” Stewart said, to which Gatehouse pointed out the redundancy of the phrase “corrupt Ukrainian energy company.”

Stewart Called Biden’s Spot On Burisma Board “Corrupt On Its Face”

Stewart called some of the information found on the laptop — singling out an email that mentions “10% to the Big Guy,” thought to be a reference to the president — as circumstantial at best.

“Ir’s corrupt on its face,” Stewart said. “I don’t need a laptop with like a hint of circumstantial evidence,” Stewart said. “Now tying Joe Biden to it, that’s gonna take some digging. And if it’s real, you know, that’s a thing.

“But the idea that nepotism would allow much larger amounts of money to flow into the hands of people unqualified, to be in the positions that they’ve been accepted because you think those countries are trying to buy influence.

“Welcome to the f—ing world. And I think, I think it’s a huge problem on its face. Forget about any secret laptop.”

