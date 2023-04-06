Jon Rahm Starts Masters With Four-Putt Double Bogey, Still Posts Three-Under Front Nine

Videos by OutKick

There’s no worse way to start the Masters than with a four-putt double bogey. Literally, the worst score anyone has made so far on hole one is six. That’s the score Jon Rahm posted.

But unlike everyone else who started their day with a double, Rahm bounced back in ridiculous fashion.

But back to the four-putt for a moment. The Masters is experimenting with AI commentary for the tournament, as OutKick’s Zach Dean reported on Wednesday. They are using IBM Watson technology.

But even Watson couldn’t find the words to describe the #3 player in the world just missing putt after putt.

Even Watson was speechless when Rahm missed his bogey on one pic.twitter.com/Ro8QpruC0f — Stephen Douglas (@Stephen_Douglas) April 6, 2023

It’s OK Watson, some things are better left unsaid.

Jon Rahm showing how far that missed putt was at the Masters, probably. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Undeterred, Rahm immediately birdied holes two and three to get it back to even par. Then, after a string of pars, he made his third birdie of the day on seven.

But that was just a warmup to hole 8. Rahm made eagle with some stellar golf shots.

Jon Rahm eagles hole No. 8 to move to three under par and into solo second place. #themasters pic.twitter.com/SLdYsZxD0B — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Rahm took more shots from the green on #1 (four) from 40 feet away than he took on the entire eighth hole (three) from 570 yards away.

Golf is such a weird game.

Jon Rahm is one of four players to have made double bogey on the first hole. None of the other three are currently under par, including LIV player Bryson DeChambeau. Couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy, honestly.

Scottie Scheffler won last year’s Masters while making a double bogey on the final hole. However, that came with a five-shot lead and Scheffler four-putted his way to victory.

Other than that, the only player to make double bogey at any point in the Masters and still win the tournament over the the past 10 years is Jordan Spieth in 2015.

Spieth made a double bogey six on the par 4 17th hole during his third round. But he still shot -18 to win the tournament by four shots.

Rahm is trying to repeat that history — an uncommon history, at that.