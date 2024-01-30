Jon Rahm Explains Meaning Behind His LIV Golf Team Name Legion XIII, And There Is No Way He Isn’t Trolling

Videos by OutKick

Just a few days before LIV Golf’s opening event of the year in Mexico, not only have Jon Rahm’s teammates been announced, but the Spaniard has also explained the meaning behind his rather unique team name.

Rahm will be joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent, and one of the top amateurs in the world Caleb Surratt. That foursome makes up the team that will be known as Legion XIII.

Part of LIV’s brand is to have unique team names such as Rangegoats, Majesticks, Hyflyers, and Legion XIII certainly checks that box. It also continues LIV’s very clear agenda of forcing golf fans to learn how to read Roman Numerals.

Speaking ahead of this weekend’s season opener, Rahm pulled back the curtain to reveal how he landed on Legion XIII, and he has to be trolling with the explanation he gave.

“I wanted to go down the warrior spirit mythology side for the team’s name. The term loyalty is very important for me – I think it embodies the warrior spirit through its decisiveness and ready-for-battle mindset,” Rahm said. “During the Roman Empire, there was the iconic Legion XIII Gemina in Caesar’s army. They believed in the credo of faithful loyalty.”

There is a lot to unpack there, but the keyword here is ‘loyalty.’

Over the last two-plus years ‘loyalty’ has been a buzzword in the world of professional golf with players pledging their own to certain tours and others breaking that loyalty to join LIV Golf.

READ: YES, JON RAHM JOINING LIV GOLF WAS NOTHING BUT A GIANT ‘FU-K YOU’ FROM THE SAUDIS TO THE PGA TOUR

While Rahm wasn’t among the crop of players who firmly planted his flag on the side of the PGA Tour before making the jump to LIV, he’s well aware he’s been accused of being unloyal to the Tour from the purists and more traditional fans in golf.

Ramn emphasizing the importance of loyalty feels a little too on the nose for there not to be some aspect of trolling going on.

As for the Roman Numerals of XIII, it goes beyond the fact that Rahm’s team is the 13th in LIV. Rahm is the captain or the ‘X’ – or The Delta as Justin Rose hilariously called him – while the three I’s represent his three teammates.

The opening round of LIV Mayakoba gets underway on February 2 with the Rahm-led Legion XIII among the favorites to win the team championship this season.

Follow Mark Harris on X @itismarkharris and email him at mark.harris@outkick.com