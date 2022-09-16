Jon Rahm Emphatically Shuts Down Rumor Of Him Joining LIV Golf

Rumors about certain players joining LIV Golf continue to swirl and will continue to do so as the Saudi-backed circuit continues to find its footing in the golf world. Jon Rahm was the latest player to find himself in the middle of the rumor mill, but the Spaniard quickly shut the idea down.

A Twitter account by the name of LIV Golf Insider – who doesn’t appear to have any official ties to LIV – shared a tweet saying they spoke to a source that confirmed Rahm would soon be joining the league.

“I’ve never been wrong about a LIV signing. Just look at my track record,” the tweet read. “PGA Tour is on the ropes.”

Well, it looks like the account’s perfect record has been shatterred as Rahm emphatically shut down the rumor by quote tweeting the ‘report.’

I must inform you that you have started a losing streak because you and your source are wrong. I want to thank you for the lift in the PIP 😂 https://t.co/oaejFoXYrz — Jon Rahm Rodriguez (@JonRahmpga) September 14, 2022

It’s worth noting that Rahm typically keeps things very corporate on his Twitter feed. The Spaniard has tweeted just four times since July, showing that he clearly wanted to make an example out of this LIV account.

Rahm’s note about the PIP – the Player Impact Program – is a nice touch. The PGA Tour has started to financially reward the most popular players on Tour, and social media engagement plays a big role in those season-long standings.

Rahm is not leaving the PGA Tour anytime soon.