Jon Rahm Got Drunk With The Boys The Friday Before Masters Week, Took Jack Nicklaus’ Advice Before Winning Green Jacket

It’s safe to say that Jon Rahm had quite a bit of fun during the final round of The Masters seeing as how that Sunday ended with him putting on a green jacket. Well, as it turns out, he can give at least a bit of credit to his major championship victory on getting drunk with his buddies the Friday before tournament week.

The Spaniard recently joined ‘The Loop‘ podcast and revealed a rather interesting secret about Jack Nicklaus before revealing that he was absolutely housing cold beverages six days before the opening round of the tournament.

Jon Rahm Takes Jack Nicklaus’ Major Championship Advice

It turns out that Nicklaus, the man who has won the most major championships in the sport’s history, wouldn’t touch a club the weekend before majors.

“I took advice from Jack Nicklaus a little bit different to what I probably would have done,” Rahm said.

“He told me before a lot of majors what he would do is go to the venue, play Wednesday, Thursday, Friday then fly home, put the clubs in the closet, and not touch them until Monday.”

Rahm went on to explain that his swing coach flew in and they practiced incredibly hard Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday the week before The Masters, but then he threw his own little twist into Nicklaus’ equation that weekend before heading to Augusta.

“Friday at Silverleaf they have what they call a black and blues…which is a skins game. You go and have fun,” Rahm explained. “We took that to an extreme. I told Kelley (Rahm’s wife) we’re going to have fun. I’m playing with friends and we’re playing music, drinking. We stopped counting after eight drinks.”

A Drunk Jon Rahm Is Still Great At Golf, Go Figure

To no surprise at all, Rahm still managed to dominate the skins with eight-plus drinks in his system.

After not paying attention to how well he was playing, he added up his scorecard at the end of the round to discover he shot 60.

While the story itself is great from Rahm, the subtle flex of him saying that he’s shot 59 twice at Silverleaf makes it an all-timer.

Rahm went on to win the 2023 Masters by four shots over Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka, who finished in a tie for second.

