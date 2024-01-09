Jon Gruden Reportedly In The Mix For NFL Coaching Job

Videos by OutKick

Jon Gruden’s exile from the NFL might be coming to an end.

Gruden had spent some brief time consulting for free with the Saints to help with Derek Carr after he was shown the exit by the Raiders following leaked emails becoming public.

However, he was never brought on as a full-time member of the staff in New Orleans. That could soon be changing, according to a new report.

Is Jon Gruden nearing a return to the NFL? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Saints might hire Jon Gruden.

NOLA.com reported the former Raiders coach “is being considered as a possible addition” to New Orleans’ staff as the team looks to make some major changes moving forward.

Gruden, who is currently suing the NFL, spent time with the team meeting with staff during week 17 in Tampa, and attended at least one meeting with the team prior to the Saints playing the Bucs.

NOLA.com added “there is mutual interest” between both sides if Gruden doesn’t land a head coaching job. It seems very unlikely a team will make Gruden its head coach.

That means an assistant role with the Saints might be possible, according to the report.

Will Gruden return to an NFL staff?

Gruden left the Raiders in 2021 after old emails surfaced that were found during the league’s investigation into the Washington Commanders.

Of the more than 600,000 messages the league reportedly reviewed, only Gruden’s somehow magically leaked to the press, according to The Associated Press.

That certainly appeared to paint the narrative Gruden’s emails leaking was nothing more than a coordinated hit job.

Jon Gruden reportedly in the mix for a job with the Saints. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Of some of the emails that leaked, Gruden called Joe Biden a “nervous clueless pu**y,” Roger Goodell a “fagg*t” and a “clueless anti football pu**y” and claimed DeMaurice Smith “has lips the size of michellin [sic] tires.”

Gruden later claimed the lips comment was in reference to someone who has “rubber lips” and is a liar.

It’s important to note the emails were sent while Gruden was not an NFL employee, but that didn’t save his job.

Now, he’s reportedly in the mix to join the Saints if he doesn’t get a head coaching job, which seems like it won’t happen.

Will the Saints hire Jon Gruden? (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The question is how will the move be received? Honestly, nobody cares Gruden doesn’t like Biden and Goodell. Plenty of other Americans feel the same way. It’s the comment about Smith that might be the biggest issue for people, and then it comes down to whether or not his excuse of talking about liars is believable. Do you think Jon Gruden will be on an NFL coaching staff in 2024? Hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.