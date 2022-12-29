Jon Bernthal almost accidentally killed someone, and the moment completely changed his life.

Bernthal has become one of the most recognizable faces in Hollywood after successful hits like “Fury,” “The Wolf of Wall Street,” “Wind River,” “The Walking Dead,” “The Punisher” and more.

However, his life almost went down a very dark path due to a physical altercation years ago. While walking his dog on the 4th of July, a man started some trouble and pushed Bernthal. When the actor struck back, the man almost never woke up.

Jon Bernthal shares insane story about almost taking someone out. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jon Bernthal almost had his life change in the worst of ways.

“I turned around and hit him with a right hand, and he got knocked out standing up and he fell down and cracked his head on the pavement,” the famous “Punisher” actor explained to Rogan.

Bernthal added that the man “wasn’t waking up,” and while at the police station, the authorities made it clear to him just how bad this was going to get if the man never did.

“The police were just saying, “Hey man, if he doesn’t wake up that’s kind of that,'” he further explained. When it looked like he was probably going to get locked up, the actor’s strategy was to become the “devil” and “the worst and most vicious part of” himself.

Fortunately for Bernthal, the man did eventually wake up and the situation didn’t spiral into absolute chaos.

This story from Bernthal really goes to show how your life can change drastically off just one action. To be clear, from his account, he definitely didn’t start the altercation.

In fact, he made the correct decision to walk the hell away when things started going poorly. He didn’t just attack the man, although that might have been justified given the fact he wouldn’t let his dog go.

He attempted to leave a bad situation, but ended up throwing a strike that sounds like it nearly killed the man.

Jon Bernthal talks about his life story with Joe Rogan. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Fortunately for Bernthal, everything worked out for him. As he told Rogan, he got “ridiculously disciplined” with his life and the rest is history.

He’s a major Hollywood star now, he’s on a great path and he’s open and honest about how things almost went terribly wrong.

Jon Bernthal talks about a fight that almost went terribly wrong. (Photo by J. Kempin/Getty Images)

He could just run and hide from his past, but instead, Bernthal has embraced it. In Hollywood, that’s about as rare as a unicorn sighting.