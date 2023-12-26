‘Joker’ Director Teases Sequel With New Photos Featuring Joaquin Phoenix And Lady Gaga

Videos by OutKick

“Joker” director Todd Phillips is stoking anticipation ahead of the sequel dropping in 2024.

The first film with Joaquin Phoenix was a massive hit in 2019 as fans watched Arthur Fleck’s journey from being a troubled man into the legendary villain.

“Joker” wasn’t just a success with traditional fans. It was a massive phenomenon as it earned more than $1 billion at the box office.

The film from Phillips was a monster success by any and all metrics. Fans have been waiting for the sequel ever since, and the man behind the camera continues to tease what’s coming.

Todd Phillips drops inside look at “Joker” sequel.

Phillips posted two photos from “Joker: Folie à Deux” on Christmas with the caption, “Wishing everyone a happy holiday and a beautiful new year. Oct 2024 #Joker2.”

One photo appears to show Phoenix in character as the Joker in a prison cell, and the second features the star actor with Lady Gaga.

The music sensation plays Harley Quinn in “Joker: Folie à Deux.” You can see both photos below, and hit me with your predictions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Plot details of the second movie remain completely under wraps, and Phillips and others involved have gone out of their way to hide whatever might be coming.

It makes sense. Excitement and hype are through the roof. A leak could spoil everything and have serious box office implications.

Obviously, serious precautions have been taken, and it’d be foolish for everyone involved if that wasn’t the case.

All we know is the first film ended with Fleck/the Joker locked up at Arkham. Presumably, that’s where the start of “Joker: Folie a Deux” will find fans. Judging from the photos above, it definitely looks like the Joker is still locked up. As a relatively casual fan, I still can’t wait for October 4th to get here. It should be a very fun time.