Join Us In Mocking Ilhan Omar For Saying Earth Broke Heat Record last set in 117,977 BC

Videos by OutKick

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called for a “national climate emergency.” She says the government must take action because the Earth “broke the record for the hottest day in 120,000 years.”

In other words, Omar thinks the Earth broke a record it last set in 117,977 BC.

Except, she does not know that. Daily temperature records do not date back 120 thousand years ago.

Omar appears to refer to a flimsy report from a local Florida outlet WFLA-TV that matched her tweet. But even that report admitted it cites a dashboard that dates back to only 1979 and warned data “should NOT be taken as ‘official’ observational records.”

Official enough for Omar, the densest of The Squad members, nonetheless.

“What was the temperature of the globe at 12pm GMT on July 1st, 116,539 BC?” former White House adviser Stephen Miller responded to Omar.

Miller was not the only one to have fun with Omar’s hysteria. Here were some of the best reactions, via Fox News:

Not coincidentally, this is also the dumbest tweet in, well, a while. https://t.co/ei8COs716O — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) July 18, 2023

Oldest progressive play in the book—all socialism starts out with an “emergency.” https://t.co/evv43kMGJN pic.twitter.com/09ZVghgAib — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) July 18, 2023

I called my friend who is 117,094 years old and he just confirmed this is totally true. https://t.co/kkYynBld8q — Kate Hyde (@KateHydeNY) July 18, 2023

While funny, a climate emergency should not be dismissed. As in whether Biden will declare one.

He planned to last July but opted to issue executive orders addressing the “climate crisis” instead.

Climate change is a hallmark of the Biden administration. Right there with racial equity. They are political messages, messages often effective among voters.

And should Biden declare a climate emergency, the declaration would allow him to bypass Congress and take a number of regulatory steps not normally authorized to the White House.

So, Omar didn’t post the dubiously-sourced tweet only to create unjust panic among her ever-impressionable followers. She also posted the tweet to put pressure on the easily-manipulated Biden administration.

National emergencies are not solutions. And if climate change is the grave concern Omar purports it to be, it would be an international crisis, defeating the effectiveness of a national emergency.

AFFIRMATIVE ACTION INTRODUCED EXCUSED RACISM: BOBBY BURACK