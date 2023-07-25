Johns Hopkins Group Is Still Masking Kids In July 2023

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard to believe, 40 months into the COVID era, that masking children is viewed as an acceptable policy.

It should be harder to believe that one of the remaining holdouts denying reality is an elite educational institution. But given their track record throughout the pandemic, it’s not only not surprising, it’s entirely predictable.

Despite the overwhelming evidence that masks don’t work, intellectual institutions that prioritize following “the experts,” no matter how incompetent have frequently enforced nonsensical masking policies meant to signal their allegiance to the correct ideology. Johns Hopkins University is no exception.

The Johns Hopkins Center for Talented Youth, a “gifted education program for school-age children” sent an email Sunday to program participants. In it, it explained that it had, *pause for gasp*, “another confirmed COVID-19 case at our site.

That triggered the COVID protocol, somehow still a thing that exists in July 2023, meaning that it would immediately implement “sitewide testing and indoor masking.”

Absolutely unbelievable.

Father putting a face mask on his son on the way to school. (Getty Images)

Denying Evidence On Masking Kids Now A Permanent Part Of Institutional Life

The commitment to ignoring the evidence on masks is remarkable, devastating and infuriating.

This Johns Hopkins Center admits children down to the second grade, meaning seven-year-olds are likely being forced to mask. In July 2023. For zero benefit.

Study after study have confirmed masks don’t work, observational evidence has confirmed masks don’t work. The CDC has confirmed that nearly every American has been exposed to COVID, despite years of mask mandates and overwhelming compliance.

Yet this type of delusional safetyism continues, at one of the country’s most prestigious universities.

If schools like Johns Hopkins aren’t willing to end the pointless charade of safety theater in July 2023, when will it ever end?

The answer is, of course, never.

There will be future surges of respiratory virus infections in the fall and winter, indefinitely. New COVID variants or tough influenza seasons will occur on and off, forever.

Pretending otherwise, that we’re in some sort of permanent pandemic, is dangerous and harmful. Not to mention creating a generation of terrified children and parents unable to understand or tolerate any level of risk.

And thankfully, as we all know, the risks of COVID to children are near zero. So why persist in demanding a pointless response to a virtually non-existent threat?

Because ideology demands it. The progressive left that run universities, corporations and institutions has made masks a permanent signal of political virtue. Masks and masking policies make them the good guys, who believe the correct things, follow the correct experts and ignore inconvenient evidence.

So they continue harming children to protect themselves and their ideological allies. Even after the vast majority of people have long since moved on with normal life.

For Johns Hopkins there can be no normal life, because their peers have claimed, in denial of reality, that masks work. And even in July 2023, they refuse to admit they were wrong.