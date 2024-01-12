Johns Hopkins DEI Officer Labels Whites, Males, Christians, Cisgenders, English-Speaking People As ‘Privileged’

Videos by OutKick

Chief diversity officers are some of the most destructive and vile people in the workforce.

DEI officers are paid to pressure your bosses to support and bury you largely based on the color of your skin. They are often paid handsomely to do that.

Take Dr. Sherita Hill Golden from Johns Hopkins Medicine for example.

She recently sent a “monthly diversity digest” email to staff with a letter informing the team who is and is not “privileged.”

According to Golden, “all males” are privileged. All of them. Even the ones battered in divorce court simply for being men.

She also included “white people” among the “privileged” groups, despite losing job opportunities at Johns Hopkins as punishment for being white.

Golden rounded out the list by chastising “cisgender people,” “Christians,” “able-bodied people,” “middle-class people,” and “middle-aged people.”

Oh, and even “English-speaking people.”

Essentially, if you were not born a poor, non-English speaking woman of color who now identifies as a man — Dr. Golden likely classified you among the privileged groups of society.

Take a closer look below:

John Hopkins just sent out this hit list of people automatically guilty of "privilege" whether they know it or not:



-Males

-Whites

-Christians

-Mid-aged people

-Able-bodied people

-Middle & owning class

-English-speaking people



This message was emailed directly to employees… pic.twitter.com/xor1wjo17B — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 10, 2024

“Privilege is characteristically invisible to people who have it,” Golden tried to explain in the email.

“People in dominant groups often believe they have earned the privileges they enjoy or that everyone could have access to these privileges if only they worked to earn them.”

Got all that?

But don’t blame Golden for her obvious and strategic bigotry. Blame Johns Hopkins Medicine. The hospital created the position, chief diversity officer, and installed Golden to carry out the task.

If you pay someone to be a ghoul, they will willfully be a ghoul.

Still, that doesn’t mean employees and patients have to put up with it. They don’t. Most of them have other options.

They should exercise those options.

Johns Hopkins performs critical operations and research. Hiring someone to carry out those tasks because of their skin color or sexual identity jeopardizes the hospital’s ability to carry out those tasks to the best of its ability.

That’s not progression. That’s dangerous.

We are sorry the product we had you inject into your bloodstream is harmful. But it was recommended by one of our trans researchers, who isn’t quite qualified for the position. Don’t sue us.

We recently published a column reviewing the year of 2023. It was the year the average American fought back against the idea society should be reorganized on the basis of identity.

Brands like Bud Light, BLM, Harvard, Disney, and Target proved vulnerable. They can be destroyed. Meaning, so can discriminatory concepts like DEI.

Dr. Sherita Hill Golden’s email underscores why DEI ought to be destroyed.