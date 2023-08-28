Johnny Manziel’s Former Best Friend Shares Wild Police Interaction Story: ‘Sorry, Mr. Football!’

Videos by OutKick

Johnny Manziel was so untouchable as a college football star that the police allegedly didn’t even mess with him.

The Texas A&M Heisman winner is back in the news after Netflix released “UNTOLD: Johnny Football.” Opinions are all over the place on the documentary, but overall, people seem to really like it.

The documentary takes a deep dive into Manziel’s epic rise in college and his infamous downfall in the years that followed. Johnny Football’s former best friend Nate Fitch plays a significant role in the documentary, but kept some stories out of it.

Johnny Manziel is the focus of the Netflix documentary “UNTOLD: Johnny Football.” (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Johnny Manziel had wild interaction with a police officer.

He spoke with Overtime about one time Manziel was pulled over with a car of women after a day of partying.

While Fitch didn’t speculate whether or not the former dual-threat QB was over the legal limit, it wouldn’t have mattered. The cop who pulled him over was too starstruck to do anything.

“[Manziel] rolls down the window, and I remember reaching over to hand the police officer my stuff, and he looks at Johnny and his eyes light up. He goes, ‘I’m so sorry, Mr. Football! Can we get you home?’ And we get a police escort home. That’s when I thought the f*cking wheels were coming off, and there’s nothing I could have done about that,” Fitch said in an interview with Overtime.

This untold Johnny Manziel story is NUTS 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XpyekRF1bu — Overtime (@overtime) August 17, 2023

The legend of Johnny Manziel grows.

It’s been more than a decade since Johnny Football blew up on the scene as the greatest player in college football.

He won the Heisman in 2012. Yet, the stories just keep coming. The man continues to move the needle more than a decade later.

The Netflix documentary was the talk of the sports world for a solid week after it premiered in early August. People couldn’t get enough, and every college football fan has an opinion on JFF.

Nate Fitch shares incredible Johnny Manziel/police story. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Now, I definitely don’t condone consuming substances and then hopping behind the wheel. Don’t do it. Don’t ever do it. It’s not worth it.

Having said that, it’s not surprising at all that a cop in Texas decided to give Manziel an escort ride home over breathalyzing him. Football culture in Texas is simply different than anywhere else in the world.

Johnny Manziel also being with a bunch of women after a day of partying is the least surprising Manziel story we’ve ever heard. That dude attracted crowds of women and fans back in the day.

Is Johnny Manziel the most famous player in college football history? (Photo by Jackson Laizure/Getty Images)

What will be the next Manziel story that hits the web? There are definitely a lot more to come out.