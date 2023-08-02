Johnny Manziel Is Opening A Bar In College Station With A Very-Johnny Manziel Name

Videos by OutKick

From the sound of it, Johnny Manziel is headed back to his old stomping grounds and he’s bringing a new bar with him.

On Wednesday, the former Texas A&M star and Heisman Trophy winner posted an image on his Instagram story.

“Always wanted my own shot bar on Northgate,” Manziel wrote with an image that said “Johnny Manziel’s Money Bar” and the words “Coming Soon.”

Local news outlet The Eagles put out an article that shines light on the QB’s new establishment. The piece included some quotes from one of Manziel’s co-owners J.D. Ybanez.

Ybanez explained where the new bar’s name came from (although I’m sure you can guess).

“It’s funny because we had a few other names picked out and then obviously people called him ‘Money Manziel’ for his famous after-touchdown [celebration],” said Ybanez, per The Eagle. “I just thought it was a really cool name and he loved it and the theme itself was really cool. It works.”

If ever there was a time for Manziel to open a bar, it’s now. He’s the subject of a highly anticipated Netflix documentary which is scheduled to be released on Aug. 8.

Then, Ybanez revealed that the plan is to have the Money Bar open by Sept. 2 for the Aggies‘ home opener against New Mexico.

“It’s something we’re excited about, too,” Ybanez told The Eagle, “because obviously all of his friends are other big players and we think it’s going to be a really cool spot for pregame and postgame good parties and good times.”

You’ve got to strike while the iron is hot.

