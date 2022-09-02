Johnny Depp Once Gifted Kate Moss A Necklace He Had Hidden In His Butt Crack

Some gifts come wrapped in gift wrap, and some come wrapped in butt cheeks. Supermodel Kate Moss revealed that she was once the recipient of one of the gifts wrapped in butt cheeks.

Moss told the story while breaking down some of her more memorable looks over the years with Vogue. One of the looks featured a diamond necklace. Not just any diamond necklace, the first diamonds she ever owned.

The necklace was given to her by then boyfriend, Johnny Depp. But the fact that they were her first diamonds or that Depp had given them to her, is just the beginning of the story.

The way in which Depp gave the necklace to Kate Moss is the most interesting/bizarre part.

UNDATED: Kate Moss & Johnny Depp in Los Angeles, California (Photo by Barry King/WireImage)

Who carries around things back there?

Kate Moss said of the look, which was from the 1995 CFDA Fashion Awards, “That diamond necklace Johnny gave me. They were the first diamonds I ever owned.”

The 48-year-old then revealed how Depp had presented her with the gift, “He pulled them out of the crack of his ass.”

“We were going out for dinner and he said, ‘I’ve got something in my bum. Can you have a look?’ I was like: ‘What?’ I put my hand down his trousers and I pulled out a diamond necklace. That diamond necklace.”

The Depp story starts at around the 6:40 mark:

I’m not sure who the story reveals more about. On the one hand, you have a guy walking around with a diamond necklace in his ass crack. On the other, you have a woman willing to accept a gift from someone’s ass crack.

Very confusing. I’m going to go with they both are a little screwed up.

It also makes you wonder what else Johnny is walking around with back there. Is that like some sort of hidden pocket for him?

I’m certainly not going to look at Depp walking around all weird in the Pirates of the Caribbean movies the same way. Who knows what was going on during the filming of those?