Johnny Depp Kicks Off U.S. Music Tour

Johnny Depp is moving from the big screen to the music stage.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star will be celebrating his huge legal victory over ex-wife Amber Heard by rockin’ out on his guitar and singing away on Tuesday.

Depp kicking off his full U.S. music tour alongside guitarist Jeff Beck. The two are promoting their new”18″ album.

The tour began in Washington D.C., where he sang not only in front of fans but also his legal team that helped him win a $15 million defamation case against his ex.

FANS SHOW UP TO SUPPORT DEPP

Eyewitnesses report that the crowd loved them some Depp.

Some females even tossed their bras and clothes on stage at him.

Multiple videos from the show at D.C.’s “The Anthem” venue have made their way online. And they aren’t that bad!

DEPP MOVING ON AFTER DECISIVE VICTORY

It’s been quite the year for Depp. Earlier this year he successfully countersued Heard for defamation. The Aquaman actress had written a Washington Post op-ed that Depp physically and sexually assaulted her.

Ultimately, a jury found in favor or Depp and awarded him $15 million that was reduced to $10.35 million due to Virginia law. Heard lost the defamation case, but was awarded $2 million in her countersuit that Depp defamed her thru his attorney.

OutKick’s Clay Travis reacted live when the verdict was read.

A full list of tour dates for Depp and Beck can be found here.