Johnny Depp Could Reprise Role as Captain Jack Sparrow in $301 Million Deal

Johnny Depp could reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film series as part of a new nine-figure deal.

The New York Post had details on Monday:

“[T]he rumored comeback deal, which is allegedly worth a cool $301 million, would reportedly see Depp’ return as Jack Sparrow’ in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl,” per the source.”

Johnny Depp to reprise Captain Jack 'Pirates' role with $301M deal: report

Great news.

In 2018, Disney dropped Depp from the Pirates franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard claimed in a Washington Post op-ed that Depp abused her. But Disney appears to have changed its mind following a court ruling that found Heard liable for defaming Depp last month.

So Depp is back to winning. He defeated his evil ex in court, should receive about $10 million from her, and may soon return as Captain Jack.

The sea creatures couldn’t kill Jack, and Heard couldn’t cancel Depp.

“This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost canceled Captain Jack Sparrow,” to steal the tweaked line from the New York Post.

Kings stay kings, or something.

Further, loyal Pirates fans need Depp to finish the series. Without Sparrow, Pirates 6 would be a waste, probably a box office dud. After all, Johnny Depp is Pirates Of The Caribbean.

Wherever he wants to go, he’ll go.