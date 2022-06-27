Johnny Depp Could Reprise Role as Captain Jack Sparrow in $301 Million Deal

Johnny Depp could reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates Of The Caribbean film series as part of a new nine-figure deal.
The New York Post had details on Monday:
“[T]he rumored comeback deal, which is allegedly worth a cool $301 million, would reportedly see Depp’ return as Jack Sparrow’ in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 and a spin-off Disney Plus series about the early life of the Captain of The Black Pearl,” per the source.”
Johnny Depp to reprise Captain Jack 'Pirates' role with $301M deal: report https://t.co/iFRvkMUdHn pic.twitter.com/4FdCrdd9gT
— New York Post (@nypost) June 27, 2022
Great news.
In 2018, Disney dropped Depp from the Pirates franchise after his ex-wife Amber Heard claimed in a Washington Post op-ed that Depp abused her. But Disney appears to have changed its mind following a court ruling that found Heard liable for defaming Depp last month.
So Depp is back to winning. He defeated his evil ex in court, should receive about $10 million from her, and may soon return as Captain Jack.
The sea creatures couldn’t kill Jack, and Heard couldn’t cancel Depp.
“This is the day you will always remember as the day you almost canceled Captain Jack Sparrow,” to steal the tweaked line from the New York Post.
Kings stay kings, or something.
Further, loyal Pirates fans need Depp to finish the series. Without Sparrow, Pirates 6 would be a waste, probably a box office dud. After all, Johnny Depp is Pirates Of The Caribbean.
Wherever he wants to go, he’ll go.
2 CommentsLeave a Reply
There is no Captain Jack without Depp its his character no one else that woeful company Disney realized its a money machine so they came around
With this move, Disney is TRYING to move back from the marxist progressive cliff it’s been teetering. Disney/ABC/ESPN has been hemorrhaging cash for at least 3 years and has lost more than 50% of value since the stock hit it’s all-time high of $202 in March 2021. The stock price is $93 today.
They have to do something to build shareholder value to drive stock price up. Buyers are going to look another direction until that point.