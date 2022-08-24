Former Alabama Star John Metchie Attends Texans Practice As He Battles Leukemia

Houston Texans receiver John Metchie III appears to be in high spirits as he battles leukemia.

The former Alabama standout was diagnosed with a treatable form of leukemia back in July, and the belief is he’ll miss the entire 2022-23 season.

An update from John Metchie lll pic.twitter.com/EH6OupXK42 — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) July 24, 2022

While battling the horrific illness, Metchie stopped by Houston’s Tuesday practice, and he was all smiles. You can check out the truly awesome moment below.

Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III, who's battling a curable form of leukemia, joined his teammates at practice today. Video courtesy of team @HoustonTexans @AlabamaFTBL @WME_Sports @PFN365 pic.twitter.com/M0wO5Yf5Hk — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) August 23, 2022

Cancer is a horrific disease, and pretty much every single person reading this knows someone who has battled it. It’s absolutely terrible.

That’s why it’s such a sad and tough situation that Metchie, who is only 22, was diagnosed with leukemia.

Former Alabama star John Metchie attends Houston’s practice as he battles leukemia. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

The good news is it sounds like the former receiver for Nick Saban is going to kick the disease and will win the fight.

As you can see in the video, he’s in very high spirits. It must be tough to smile when going to war with a potentially fatal disease, but Metchie is doing his best to not get down.

John Metchie attends practice as he battles cancer. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It was great to see Metchie swing by practice to let his teammates see him. Hopefully, he’s back on the football field as soon as possible. Nobody wants to see anyone struggle with cancer, especially a young man.