John Mellencamp Claims Only 2% Of Black People In America Have Better Lives Than Slaves

Videos by OutKick

John Mellencamp went off the rails during an interview with Bill Maher.

The famous singer joined Maher on the “Club Random Podcast,” and the conversation went all over the place. However, there was one part that seemed to stick out above the rest.

Mellencamp and Maher got into a heated exchange over race in America, and the singer claimed “1% or 2% of black people in America” have a better life than what the slaves did.

John Mellencamp has wild interview with Bill Maher. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Now, that’s not me reading into the situation. The two were comparing the differences of picking cotton in the fields to becoming sports stars, and Mellencamp seems to think life isn’t different at all for most black people than it was 200 years ago. Maher, to his credit, refused to tolerate that nonsense.

Below is the text of the exchange (via the show’s transcript):

John: I wrote a song that I never recorded because I thought it was wrong but it was called from the f*cking cotton fields to the playing fields. My point is that yes so what. Us as white people love to have black people entertain us. Bill: I would say that the playing fields are a lot better than the cotton fields. That’s what I would say about that. Maybe I’m crazy John but it seems like making no money as a slave picking cotton, it was not as good as playing left field for the Yankees. I’m sure there were reasons why Dave Winfield has some beef against Steinbrenner. John: No doubt there is 1% or 2% of black people in America who have a better life. Bill: Oh, stop. That’s what you think. 1% or 2%. John: Okay let’s say 10%. I’m just pulling the number out of my ass. Bill: It is, that’s where it belongs. John: I just pulled the number out of my ass. Bill: I know but I’m telling you that’s just not true.

The two also battled over climate change, whether or not the government should be trusted and much more. You can watch the entire interview below. The specific part about race starts around 27 minutes in.

This is an insane claim from John Mellencamp.

There are a lot of crazy things people have said floating around the internet. It’s not hard to find unhinged takes.

This one from Mellencamp might be up there with the craziest we’ve ever heard. Only 1% or 2% of black people have better lives than the slaves working the fields did?

What the hell is he talking about? That is one of the craziest things I’ve ever heard in my life. There are around 47 million black people in America, according to the Pew Research Center. Mellencamp thinks more than 46 million of them apparently live no differently than the slaves.

John Mellencamp discussed race in America with Bill Maher. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

Stop and think about that number for a second. This man thinks there are 46 million black people in America whose standard of living hasn’t improved in hundreds of years. It’s one of the most whacked out claims imaginable.

Sure, he tried to walk it back to then claim 10% of black people are currently better off than slaves. Not much better and equally as delusional.

This is America and it’s 2023. The country might not be perfect, but it’s the best place on Earth. You can pursue any job you want, work hard to own a home and start a family. This will really break Mellencamp’s brain, but black people and white people get married all the time these days! Remind me again, how many white women were married to slaves in the 1840s? None. The answer is none. Everything about life today is better for ALL people than it was 200 years ago.

John Mellencamp shares insane take on race in America during interview with Bill Maher. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Rainforest Fund)

Mellencamp is just spouting off insane claims, and he definitely shouldn’t be taken seriously. Complete nonsense take about race in America. Embarrassing and totally wrong.