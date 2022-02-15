John Madden’s Widow Pushes For An NFL Return To Oakland

Videos by OutKick

John Madden, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and arguably the most influential person in the history of the sport, passed away in December, but his wife spoke at his memorial in Oakland on Monday and said the city deserves an NFL team once again.

Madden coached the Raiders when the team was in Oakland before the team moved to Las Vegas.

“He [John Madden] believed in the Raiders, I believe in the Raiders… the Oakland Raiders… Oakland needs a football team,” Virginia Madden said.

While it’s unlikely the NFL will just add a team, the Spun reports Oakland fans likely agree with Mrs. Madden.

