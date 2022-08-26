John Lynch Refuses To Shut Door On Jimmy Garoppolo: ‘We’re Happy To Have Him’

Jimmy Garoppolo is somehow still on the San Francisco 49ers’ roster despite essentially being banished from the team as the organization looks for a trade partner.

Problem is, they haven’t found one yet, and the clock is ticking.

After all that’s transpired between the organization and Garoppolo, he couldn’t possibly return as a backup to Trey Lance … right?

That would be crazy talk!

“I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes,” GM John Lynch said after Thursday’s third and final preseason game. “If it’ll come together where he’s a part of us and if so, we’re happy to have him knowing that this is Trey’s team and knowing we will have some strength in that room.

“And if someone wants to come and offer us a whole lot for a really great QB, then we’ll be happy to listen…”

John Lynch from last night on Jimmy Garoppolo: "1st of all, we owe so much to him, he’s been a tremendous leader, tremendous player for us. It’s a different situation having him there but I think there’s a strong foundation in our relationship and we’ll see where it goes." (1/2) — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) August 26, 2022

49ers looking for trade partner for Jimmy Garoppolo

Well, that’s certainly one idea.

The 49ers and Garoppolo went their separate ways months ago despite Jimmy G nearly getting the team to the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.

The 49ers have openly talked about moving forward with Lance and trading Garoppolo, while nobody’s really heard from the QB himself since January.

OutKick’s Armando Salguero listed several viable trade partners earlier this week. The most obvious team would be the Deshaun Watson-less Cleveland Browns, but, for some reason, they appear perfectly fine rolling into the season with Jacoby Brissett.

Good luck with that.

Salguero also bristled at the idea that the 49ers could keep Garoppolo. If Lynch goes that route, the team would be taking on a whopping $26.95 million cap charge for a backup quarterback.

I know they basically print money in the NFL, but I’m not sure even the wealthiest owners could stomach wasting that kind of money.

But hey, maybe Lynch doesn’t care about balancing the ‘ol checkbook!

He continues to praise Garoppolo every chance he gets (despite, you know, shoving him out to the streets), and refuses to close the door on him returning.

Can’t wait for that first Quarterbacks meeting. Bring a pencil and take some notes, Jimmy. This is Trey’s class now!