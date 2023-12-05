Did John Kerry Rip A Fart At Climate Conference?

Videos by OutKick

Talk about emissions!

Gasbag John Kerry is going viral over what sure sounds like a loud fart being dropped at the Climate Change Conference in Dubai on Monday where there was plenty of talk about saving the planet.

Here are the suspects who broke wind: Kerry, Becky Anderson of CNN Dubai and Fatih Birol from the International Energy Agency.

Loud Fart Erupts while John Kerry Speaks about Something that’s gonna kill us lol



Look at the lady’s face at the 0:25 mark. Think she smelled it? 😂😂https://t.co/VqHuKXFHBW pic.twitter.com/cCgHqJB6e2 — UltraMJTruth (@MJTruthUltra) December 5, 2023

“There shouldn’t be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world,” Kerry said just before the ozone layer was depleted.

“I find myself getting more and more militant because I do not understand how adults who are in a position of responsibility can be avoiding responsibility for taking away those things that are killing people on a daily basis.”

Talk about killing the planet…how about the howitzer that went off on that stage.

Broccoli?

Chili?

Busch Light and Waffle House at 3 a.m.?

Someone has some explaining to do, especially after these climate change terrorists have spent years going after cows for blasting ass.

Watch this again. Becky caught wind of it.

Someone claim it.