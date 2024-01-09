John Harbaugh Surprises Brother Jim Harbaugh At National Championship Game

Videos by OutKick
NFL coach John Harbaugh surprised little brother Jim Harbaugh at NRG Stadium on Monday, sneaking up on Jim on the Wolverines’ sideline during Michigan’s College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies.
The Michigan coach appeared genuinely startled at the sight of his older brother. John Harbaugh used stealth to creep up on Jim after an unforeseen delay kept the brothers from meeting before the game.
WATCH:
According to OutKick’s Trey Wallace, on the scene at NRG Stadium, John Harbaugh expected to arrive at NRG Stadium earlier but was held up by the stormy conditions in Houston. John’s flight was delayed as he traveled from Maryland to Texas. John Harbaugh gets the week off as the top-seeded Ravens enjoy a bye in the first round of the AFC playoffs.
Also in attendance in Houston for the game are parents Jack and Jacky Harbaugh.
The Harbaughs made a splash at the Rose Bowl Game last Monday, riling up the crowds with WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US chants.
Jim Harbaugh could soon be re-joining John Harbaugh in the NFL. The two brothers famously faced off against each other at Super Bowl XLVII as Jim’s San Francisco 49ers team lost to John’s Baltimore Ravens.
Now, Jim Harbaugh is gaining interest in returning to pro football after bringing Michigan back to prominence.
Expect more Harbaugh battles in the future.
Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok