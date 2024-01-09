John Harbaugh Surprises Brother Jim Harbaugh At National Championship Game

Videos by OutKick

NFL coach John Harbaugh surprised little brother Jim Harbaugh at NRG Stadium on Monday, sneaking up on Jim on the Wolverines’ sideline during Michigan’s College Football Playoff national championship game against the Washington Huskies.

The Michigan coach appeared genuinely startled at the sight of his older brother. John Harbaugh used stealth to creep up on Jim after an unforeseen delay kept the brothers from meeting before the game.

WATCH:

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh surprised his brother, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, on the sideline during the National Championship game. pic.twitter.com/9LBYYBF7zW — The Comeback (@thecomeback) January 9, 2024

According to OutKick’s Trey Wallace, on the scene at NRG Stadium, John Harbaugh expected to arrive at NRG Stadium earlier but was held up by the stormy conditions in Houston. John’s flight was delayed as he traveled from Maryland to Texas. John Harbaugh gets the week off as the top-seeded Ravens enjoy a bye in the first round of the AFC playoffs.

Also in attendance in Houston for the game are parents Jack and Jacky Harbaugh.

The Harbaughs made a splash at the Rose Bowl Game last Monday, riling up the crowds with WHO’S GOT IT BETTER THAN US chants.

Jack Harbaugh leading chants on the field following the Michigan win pic.twitter.com/kbVgsZOhTP — OutKick (@Outkick) January 2, 2024

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: NFL head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Raves reacts during the 2024 CFP National Championship game between the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Jim Harbaugh could soon be re-joining John Harbaugh in the NFL. The two brothers famously faced off against each other at Super Bowl XLVII as Jim’s San Francisco 49ers team lost to John’s Baltimore Ravens.

Now, Jim Harbaugh is gaining interest in returning to pro football after bringing Michigan back to prominence.

Expect more Harbaugh battles in the future.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – JANUARY 08: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks on in the first half against the Washington Huskies during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)