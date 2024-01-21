John Harbaugh Glorifies God Postgame, And Then Turns The Locker Room Into A Dance Floor (Again)

Videos by OutKick

After yet another Baltimore Ravens win, head coach John Harbaugh turned his locker room into a dance floor.

Baltimore walloped the Houston Texans 34-10 in the AFC Divisional Round on Saturday. The win helped Lamar Jackson alleviate some of his past playoff demons and got him one step closer to an elusive Super Bowl.

Naturally, Harbaugh could have basked in the glory he deserved for winning. After all, thanks to his leadership, the Ravens will play an AFC Championship game at home for the first time since 1970.

Instead, Harbaugh started his post game presser by reading from 1 Chronicles 29:11.

“Greatness, power, glory, victory and honor belong to you, because everything in heaven and on earth belongs to you the kingdom belongs to you Lord, you are the head and the ruler over everything,” Harbaugh said. “Just wanted to give honor and glory where it’s due.”

That’s refreshing to hear, especially in this #MeMe era, as our Bobby Burack called it. I wonder if NBC or ESPN will cover these God-fearing comments.

Harbaugh is Roman Catholic, so it’s not completely surprising he went in this direction. But don’t get the impression he’s too religious to have a little fun.

After speaking with the media, Harbaugh celebrated with his team in the locker room. Just like he did after defeating the Dolphins, Harbaugh busted out his hilariously quirky dance moves – if you want to call them that.

John Harbaugh showing off the dance moves 😂pic.twitter.com/tnuLSpayMY — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) January 21, 2024

He looks like every drunk dad at a wedding, which I’m all for. And frankly, it gives me a little more hope that people will still love me once they see me dance. Because if you haven’t guessed, I don’t dance very well.

Harbaugh has two more potential dance sessions in the Ravens locker room this season. Frankly, that’s great motivation for his team, because the players seem to love it.