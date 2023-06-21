Actor John Goodman Loses 200 Pounds, Looks Like A Different Person

Videos by OutKick

John Goodman dropped a staggering amount of weight.

The popular actor has secured some major roles over the years, and has also been on the bigger side. Well, he’s dropped a ton of weight, and looks much healthier.

“The Righteous Gemstones” star is down 200 pounds from his peak weight of 392 pounds in 2007, according to the New York Post. Goodman appeared at the 62nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival Monday, and appeared noticeably slimmer.

John Goodman embraced a healthy lifestyle to lose weight. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

John Goodman stopped drinking.

The 71-year-old actor is down 200 pounds thanks to cutting out alcohol, embracing a Mediterranean diet, regular exercise and the help of personal trainer Mackie Shilstone, according to the same report.

Not only does Goodman appear to be much healthier, he looks very different from his days starring on “Rosanne.”

Goodman claims he was previously “eating alcoholically” by snacking and rewarding himself after exercise with beer, according to an ABC report from 2016.

John Goodman looks very different after losing 200 pounds. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AFI)

Goodman should be proud.

There are few stories that get everyone excited like a story about someone dropping a ton of weight. Unfortunately, America is a very unhealthy country.

The CDC believes roughly 42% of adult Americans are obese. The CDC believes 73.6% of adults age 20 and older are overweight. It’s a very grim health situation in America.

People are out of shape and it seems to only be getting worse. That’s why it’s great to see John Goodman or anyone drop some pounds.

John Goodman once weighed nearly 400 pounds. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

As someone who used to be overweight, I can promise you life is better when you’re a healthy weight. You have more energy, feel younger and exercise becomes easier. John Goodman is also 71. That’s an age where little things going wrong could become big problems.

You don’t want to leave anything to chance, and getting in shape is a huge advantage. It’s never too late to start living a healthier life. It took John Goodman years to lose 200 pounds, but he’s looking great.

John Goodman cut out alcohol in order to lose weight. (Photo by VALERY HACHE/AFP via Getty Images)

Props to him. Hopefully, his health journey inspires others. Put down the bad food, start working out and you’ll thank yourself down the road.