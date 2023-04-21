John Dutton’s ‘Yellowstone’ Fate Reportedly Decided (POTENTIAL SPOILERS)

Videos by OutKick

John Dutton’s fate has reportedly been sealed for the ending of “Yellowstone.”

THIS POST MIGHT CONTAIN POTENTIAL SPOILERS. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

It was reported a few days ago that “Yellowstone” will end once season five eventually returns and wraps everything up.

Amid nonstop drama with Kevin Costner and the future of the show, Paramount Network has reportedly decided to shut things down. It’s possible some characters will be shuffled over to the Matthew McConaughey “Yellowstone” series in development.

“Yellowstone” fans are waiting for the rest of season five to air. (Credit: Paramount Network)

Will John Dutton die on “Yellowstone”?

One of the biggest questions is what will happen with John Dutton. Will he live or die? The decision is in, and he will be killed off, according to an exclusive report from ShowBiz411.

“Dutton will be killed off and the repercussions will be played out in the remaining episodes,” the report states.

The report from ShowBiz411 compares John Dutton’s fate to that of Logan Roy in “Succession.” While Logan might have died from natural causes, it seems likely John Dutton will meet a very violent end and the fallout could be what the rest of season five focuses on. It’s still not known when the rest of season five will air.

John Dutton’s fate remains up in the air on “Yellowstone.” (Credit: Paramount Network)

Fans have long expected this outcome.

John Dutton being killed off shouldn’t surprise anyone if it actually happens. Again, this is just a report. Only Taylor Sheridan knows what’s going on in his mind.

However, a report from several weeks back claimed Sheridan was getting ready to kill John Dutton off “Yellowstone” amid issues with Kevin Costner’s future on the series.

It wouldn’t make any sense for the show to end with John alive. One of the main themes is you can’t outrun your demons forever. John has done a lot of very bad things to protect the ranch. It has to catch up with him at some point or Sheridan will have abandoned one of the main themes the series is built on.

As I’ve long said, I truly expect only Tate, Monica and Kayce to survive when the credits roll for the final time. The main struggle is between the Duttons and the Native Americans. Those three living would signal both sides winning. There are other outcomes that could work, but those three being the sole survivors ties up everything in the best fashion in my mind.

Will John Dutton die on “Yellowstone”? (Credit: Paramount Network)

Make sure to keep checking back to OutKick for the latest “Yellowstone” updates as we have them. It’s a very chaotic situation, and things could change at any moment.