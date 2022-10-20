John Daly Pumps The Brakes On His Movie, Jonah Hill Playing Him In Biopic

Just last week, earth-shattering news broke that a movie about John Daly was in the works. Not only that, but Jonah Hill would be the actor playing Daly in the film. Daly recently addressed the rumors and reports for the very first time. Unfortunately, it seems like there’s a long way to go before anything actually gets put in motion.

The biopic was set to “examine the excesses, scandals, and athletic achievements of the PGA Tour golfer, who is considered by many to be the “Bad Boy of Golf.'”

Daly recently spoke with Golf Channel about the reported project, and while he made it clear he wants to get it done, the news was a “leak.” He explained that nothing has been put in stone just yet.

“We’ve been working on it for almost two years now and we thought we had it but there’s some thing we’ve got to work out. So, I don’t know if that was a leak. We’re still working on it. But hopefully, soon, we’ll get something done,” Daly explained.

As for the idea of Hill playing him in a movie about himself, Daly is completely on board.

“[Hill] wants it really bad,” Daly explained. “And the way me and him have fluctuated with weight in our lives, and no disrespect to him because I love him, I love him as an actor, but I’m sure I’m going to love him as a friend too if we get this done. He wants it bad and I think he’d be great.”

“I’m going to have to get him on the driving range and see how far he can take the club back, and if he can do that then he’s all set.”

The world hasn’t been blessed with a good golf movie in quite some time. Expectations will be extremely high for this movie – to not only happen – but to also live up to the hype. Hopefully, the wheels get put in motion.