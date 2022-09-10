John Daly feels like he got kicked in the nuts.
And no amount of Diet Coke or cigarettes can help that kind of pain!
Daly – an OutKick content machine and quite possibly the most interesting man in the world – revealed Friday that he’s been dealing with an intense groin injury.
Unfortunately for Daly, that pesky disk in your back greatly impacts your frontal region.
“The pro-am was so long and I waited and I kind of went at a drive and the L-2 kind of goes to your private parts and I’ve been hurting since then,” he said. “I mean, the guys stretched me and gave me some pills to take.”
Not to worry, though. Even with his “nuts” on the mend, the golfing legend still managed to shoot a four-under 67, leaving him just two shots off the lead.