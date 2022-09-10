Search
Cart 0

Cart 0
Search

John Daly Shoots 67 Despite Excruciating Groin Pain: ‘Somebody Kicked Me In The Nuts’

John Daly feels like he got kicked in the nuts.

And no amount of Diet Coke or cigarettes can help that kind of pain!

Daly – an OutKick content machine and quite possibly the most interesting man in the world – revealed Friday that he’s been dealing with an intense groin injury.

“I actually don’t want to talk about it,” Daly said before talking about it. “But the L-2, I guess I pinched it yesterday on No. 2.”Daly, who is playing the PGA Tour Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic this weekend, said he aggravated the L-2 – a disc in your spine – during a drive.

Unfortunately for Daly, that pesky disk in your back greatly impacts your frontal region.

“The pro-am was so long and I waited and I kind of went at a drive and the L-2 kind of goes to your private parts and I’ve been hurting since then,” he  said. “I mean, the guys stretched me and gave me some pills to take.”

John Daly Explains Why He 'Begged' To Join LIV Golf
John Daly is an absolute warrior. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)
Did it help, though?
“I feel like somebody kicked me in the nuts, is that the way I want to say it? Yeah, it’s been like that ever since I played the pro-am yesterday,” Daly responded. “Painful last night, then I saw the guys this morning and they kind of stretched me a little. It was brutal.”Well, that’s one way to put it!

Not to worry, though. Even with his “nuts” on the mend, the golfing legend still managed to shoot a four-under 67, leaving him just two shots off the lead.

That’s MY two-time major champion, baby!

John Daly

Written by Zach Dean

Zach grew up in Florida, lives in Florida, and will never leave Florida ... for obvious reasons. He's a reigning fantasy football league champion, knows everything there is to know about NASCAR, and once passed out (briefly!) during a lap around Daytona. He swears they were going 200 mph even though they clearly were not.

Leave a Reply

DISCLAIMER: This site is 100% for entertainment purposes only and does not involve real money betting. Gambling related content is not intended for anyone under the age of 21. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Back to Top
Close

By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Service.

Okay, Thanks

Log In

Not a VIP? Subscribe Here.
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]