“I actually don’t want to talk about it,” Daly said before talking about it. “But the L-2, I guess I pinched it yesterday on No. 2.”Daly, who is playing the PGA Tour Champions’ Ascension Charity Classic this weekend, said he aggravated the L-2 – a disc in your spine – during a drive.

Unfortunately for Daly, that pesky disk in your back greatly impacts your frontal region.

“The pro-am was so long and I waited and I kind of went at a drive and the L-2 kind of goes to your private parts and I’ve been hurting since then,” he said. “I mean, the guys stretched me and gave me some pills to take.”