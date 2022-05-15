John Daly Disqualified From PGA Tour Champions Major

John Daly’s 2022 season on the PGA Tour Champions has been a rocky road, with the 1991 PGA Championship winner finishing 27th or worse in six starts.

The Regions Tradition, the first major on the senior circuit calendar, could have been a reset for Daly. But after shooting an opening round 68 Thursday and 72 Friday, Daly finds himself out of the tournament. Not because he missed the cut, as Daly was in a tie for 16th place, but rather because he was disqualified.

While the PGA Tour Champions didn’t provide much detail, it’s been determined that Daly was disqualified for failing to sign his scorecard. Daly’s scorecard showed that he started the day on the 10th tee and was four under through the day after 15 holes.

He did, however, make a double bogey on the par-3 seventh and then made another double on his final hole, the par-4 ninth. Per Golf Digest, Daly four-putted his final hole.

Perhaps Daly wanted extra time to prepare for next weekend’s 2022 PGA Championship at Southern Hills, where he is currently listed in the field of competitors. The disqualification is Daly’s first in 102 starts on the PGA Tour Champions.

He was disqualified three times in 541 starts on the PGA Tour, the last coming in the 2003 Valero Texas Open.

