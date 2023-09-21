John Cusack Is Livid Democrats Don’t Want To Tax Everyone’s Assets Out Of Existence

Videos by OutKick

John Cusack thinks it’s insane people don’t want all their assets taxed to death.

A wealth tax is an idea that seemingly gets debated every few years. The idea is pretty simple on the surface. People are hit with an extra federal tax on assets they own (houses, stock portfolios, 401K, etc) and inheritances in order for the government to take even more money than it already does.

It’s a truly crazy idea. For example, people who own homes already pay local real estate taxes. A wealth tax would tax the property again. It’s nuts, but Cusack thinks it’s crazy anyone would try to stop it from becoming law.

The actor unleashed a rambling rant on X in response to an article about former acting solicitor general Neal Katyal – a Democrat – trying to use the courts to block a federal wealth tax before it even gets here.

John Cusack wants people taxed even more. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

John Cusack unloads insane rant about taxing people out of existence.

Cusack is furious with Democrats for *checks notes* not taxing people enough. He wrote the following, in part, in an incoherent rambling rant:

This is what liberals /neoliberals have never understood – or taken responsibility for – that they have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish – Obama corporatist democrats – are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy … Imagine arguing this – in these times . TOTAL insanity- or in another sense a totally corrupt rigging of the game for concentrated wealth- you are literally working to preserve the Koch brothers – musk gates besos -all the federalist society billionaires who bought the courts – to preserve and expand their plunder – Imagine what FDR would say about such a proposed law ?! Don’t worry fellas – the democrats will save the .ooooooo1 % from paying tax – the hubris to do this – is staggering – it’s a sham and an insult to everyone’s basic intelligence – the contempt for people – To even attempt this … Unbelievable. … BUT Imagine arguing this shit – to make taxing the .000000001 % illegal. Arguing against a wealth tax for besos musk gates – basically it doesn’t count as taxable income unless it’s cash ? Whoa – I see what you did their Neal – that’s clever !

You can read his whole unhinged post below.

This is what liberals /neoliberals have never understood – or taken responsibility for – that they have played a major part in creating the precise conditions for fascism to flourish – Obama corporatist democrats – are to the right of Richard Nixon on domestic policy –

Don’t… https://t.co/KiQyTRj6up — John Cusack (@johncusack) September 18, 2023

What is Cusack even talking about?

It’s hilarious this is the hill John Cusack, a member of the cultural elite, has chosen to die on. People aren’t taxed enough?

Americans don’t already give the government enough? A person earning $150,000 in New York city pays more than $45,000 annually in federal, state and local taxes. They then must also pay sales tax on whatever they purchase and real estate taxes if they own a home. In theory, the government could very easily get 45%-50% of that $150,000. That’s simply not enough for Cusack.

Now, the counter argument is that it will only apply to the wealthiest people in the country. Bad news for anyone reading this. The definition of “wealthy” will be expanded to anyone with any assets. The government doesn’t exactly like to make the pool of tax paying citizens smaller. It wants the pool to be as large as possible.

Congratulations, you’re now wealthy!

John Cusack is upset Democrats don’t want to tax Americans even more. (Photo by Juilen Warnand – Pool/Getty Images)

I was going to reach out to John Cusack to debate him on tax policy (just another day in the OutKick trenches), but it turns out, he’s not a fan of the best site on the web.

He has OutKick blocked on X!

John Cusack blocks OutKick on X. (Credit: X)

Save your money, folks, because some people will do anything possible to take it from you. Let’s hope morons like John Cusack don’t have their ideas put into action.