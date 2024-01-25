John Calipari’s Daughter Nukes Online Troll

Videos by OutKick

Don’t come at John Calipari’s daughter Erin unless you want to be lit up in front of the world.

South Carolina rocked Kentucky 79-62 Tuesday, and fans of the Wildcats are apparently not handling it well at all.

One fan decided to hop on X and take a completely unsolicited shot at Erin’s dad.

“Your father just got blown out by South Carolina. That’s unexceptable [sic]. I was so excited about a Big Z but now I’m so mad. Tell your father if we don’t make the final four this year he’s fired. Go cats,” the random internet troll wrote.

Totally normal behavior from a grown man to tell a coach’s daughter his job is dependent on making the Final Four.

Your father just got blown out by South Carolina. That’s unexceptable. I was so excited about a Big Z but now I’m so mad. Tell your father if we don’t make the final four this year he’s fired. Go cats! — Rico in Oakland (@Rico_in_Oakland) January 24, 2024

John Calipari’s daughter Erin wrecks internet troll.

Well, Erin has a bit of a savage streak in her soul because she didn’t simply ignore the man and move on. She loaded up and decided to return fire in ruthless fashion.

“Hi Rico. Thanks for the message. Please tell your father that you spend your evenings messaging adult children of basketball coaches on Twitter. I’m sure he will be proud,” Erin fired back following the loss to South Carolina.

“I’m sure he will be proud” remains one of the best low-key insults you can throw at someone.

Hi Rico. Thanks for the message. Please tell your father that you spend your evenings messaging adult children of basketball coaches on Twitter. I’m sure he will be proud 🖤 https://t.co/25Rcbtwnqe — Dr.ErinCalipari (@TheErinCalipari) January 24, 2024

Good for Erin Calipari for not remaining silent. Sometimes, people get a bit too bold and they need to be put in their place.

That’s pretty much what happened here. An internet troll wanted to come at Calipari’s daughter, and she responded by hitting the red switch and going nuclear.

Yet, she managed to keep it classy. That’s the kind of talent you rarely find these days.

John Calipari’s daughter Erin wrecks internet troll. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Also, is there anything dumber than tweeting at a coach’s kid their parent should be fired? Tweeting at recruits who choose a different school is a bit embarrassing and kind of sad.

Tweeting at a coach’s kid is downright pathetic.

Props to Erin Calipari for lighting up a troll. Some people just need to be put in their place, and Erin Calipari now has the internet on notice. Don’t come at her unless you can take return fire. Let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.