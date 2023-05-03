Videos by OutKick

Joey Porter Jr. will follow in the footsteps of his father after being drafted by the Steelers, but is set out to carve his own path. The former Penn State Nittany Lion not only plays a different position, but deserves a lot of credit for his play beyond his last name.

Joey Porter Jr. and Joey Porter Sr. both began their NFL careers in Pittsburgh.

(Photos by: NFL Films/Grant Halverson/Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Porter Jr. is legit. He recorded 113 tackles over three years as a starter in Happy Valley and deflected 11 passes as a senior.

Although his numbers might not jump out off the page, opposing offenses knew to throw the other way. Porter Jr. was named to the All-Big Ten First Team in 2022 as a lockdown corner.

Now, after growing up in Pennsylvania and staying home for college, he won’t have to go far to begin his professional career. Porter Jr. went No. 32 overall in the NFL Draft to Pittsburgh after a disappointing Day 1 slide.

As the 22-year-old sat in the green room and waited to hear his name called on Thursday night, he was passed over 31 times. It was a bummer.

Last night, I was mad. I had the edge on me. This is the perfect way to end my day right here. I just forgot all about last night and shoot, I’m ready. I got a chip on my shoulder. I’m trying to prove myself. — Joey Porter Jr. during his introductory press conference with the Steelers

Porter Jr. wasn’t lying. He was upset, but his father helped him to channel that frustration into passion.

Joey Porter Jr. and Joey Porter Sr. shared an emotional moment.

Porter Sr., a two-time First-Team All-Pro, played 13 years in the NFL and seven with the Steelers. His presence at the outside linebacker position was intimidating, to say the least.

When you think of those great 2000’s Steelers defenses always think of Joey Porter 😤

Joey Porter’s stats with the Steelers:

10 Int

17 FF

8 FR

339 Solo Tackles

75 TFL

10 QB Hits

60 Sacks#steelers #pittsburgh #herewego #joeyporter #nfl pic.twitter.com/VQ21JcKvPe — matthew luciow (@Luciow1992) March 22, 2023

J-Peezy was always a leader on the field, and has since gone on to coach on the collegiate level, in the NFL and in the XFL. Not only can he speak from his own experience, but he has learned how to be a better mentor and teacher, rather than player.

He’s also a great dad.

As his son slipped out of the first round last week, Porter Sr. spoke to his son about taking it personal.

They want to see a pissed-off football player. Now they got one. Now you’ve been motivated to another level. Because we’ve got something to prove. And take it personal. Because you should. — Joey Porter Sr. on NFL Draft night

The father-son exchange was pretty special. Credit to NFL Films for capturing it all on film.

"Take it personal."@joeyporterjr got a much-needed pep talk from dad after getting passed on in round one 😤 @Steelers



📺: Season Finale of #HeyRookie airs tonight 9pm ET on ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/kTvoxq8dvU — NFL Films (@NFLFilms) May 2, 2023

Porter Jr. didn’t hear his name called in the first round, but landed on the same team as his Super Bowl champion dad which is pretty cool to begin with. And now he’s pissed off, which is bad news for NFL wide receivers everywhere.