Joey Gallo Has Been Historically Bad For The Yankees

The Yankees are currently on pace to win their division with 118 wins and they’ve received little to no production from former All-Star outfielder Joey Gallo. Since joining the Yankees just before last year’s trade deadline, Gallo has hit .166 with 22 homers in 435 at-bats.

Yankees fans are starting to compare Gallo’s stat line to former Yankee Chris Carter — and the fact that we’re even introducing this comparison illustrates how bad it’s gotten. They need to make a move before the deadline, again.

The Yankees dealt for Gallo believing elite defense and power he provided the Texas Rangers would translate to the short porch in right field. Unfortunately, Gallo’s unique ability to miss center-cut fastballs and chase breaking balls in the dirt made right field feel like it was a mile away. I mean, how exactly was Joey Gallo providing pop to the short porch when he can’t make contact enough to exploit the field? The two-time All-Star now pounds line drives and ground balls right into a pull-side shift with zero effort to adjust.

Not just on screen effort, he spoke to YES Network right after spring training to share how unfair the shift was and that he envied teammates with the ability to exploit the shift. While there are fans of baseball on both sides of the fence to ban the shift and help power-hitting lefty bats, there’s no denying it’s pathetic the man won’t even try.

When you’re hitting .166 in almost a full season in pinstripes, bunt the ball…slap the baseball the other way…field your position. Do ANYTHING to prove to Yankees fans you’re willing to adjust to help your team win. Walking up to the dish with the same approach you had sixty at-bats prior only leads to moans and groans shaking Yankee Stadium, only amplifying the pressure.

The Yankees have little reason to complain as they’re slated to take on the Oakland Athletics up 12 games in the division. But, believe it or not, they can get better — much better. Get some contact bats in Gallo’s place like Miguel Andujar, who’s currently playing well for the Yankees in AAA, or Andrew Benintendi from the Royals, they might mess around and win a World Series for the first time since 2009. Those Yankees shocked us with how much has gone right in 2022 — Gallo, on the other hand, is exactly who we thought he was. A boom-or-bust guy that doesn’t fit in New York.

