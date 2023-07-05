Joey Chestnut Announces 3 World Records He’s Going After Next

Videos by OutKick

Competitive eating legend Joey Chestnut says he is ready to expand his gluttonous world record empire with three specific titles that he wants on his tombstone.

Speaking on the “Pat McAfee Show,” after dominating the 2023 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Competition, Chestnut, 39, told the former Indianapolis Colts punter and co-host A.J. Hawk that he wants to own a Taco Bell title.

Defending champion Joey Chestnut finishes in first place in the 2023 Nathan’s Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island on July 4, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

“I want to do more overseas stuff. I would love to get a sushi record, maybe go to Alaska and do King Crab. Taco Bell, that’d be a fun one,” Chestnut said.

Being the genius show host that he is, McAfee’s brain went to work by saying he’d be interested in making the Taco Bell event happen. “Let’s turn it on. We can do something for charity. That would be fun,” Chestnut added.

In 2019, the competitive eating Hall of Famer crushed 82 L.A. street-style tacos in 8 minutes at the Pacific Park World Taco Eating Championship. But those weren’t Taco Bell tacos and McAfee understood Bell is a whole new ballgame.

Let’s face it, we’ve all had 12 beers and then crushed six soft tacos at 2:30 a.m. only to wake up at 8 a.m. hungover AF and racing to the toilet. Chestnut would hammer way more than six soft tacos or whatever food item he’s thinking.

"I'd love to get a sushi record or go to Alaska for some king crab" ~ @joeyjaws #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/pjKYPojT1g — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 5, 2023

But at the end of the day, we’re talking about a guy who, in 2013, woofed down 54 pork-brain tacos in eight minutes to win $1,000. This is the Michael Jordan of the sport. If anyone can eat 200 Taco Bell soft tacos and survive the toilet experience, it’s Chestnut.

“You have to love what you do and I do,” the GOAT once told a group of school kids who wanted to know what made this guy tick.

Stay tuned. Dare I say buckle up?