Joey Bosa Headed To IR; Injury News Piles Up For Chargers

What started out as the consensus best roster of talent to start the 2022-23 NFL season has lost its good fortune after just three weeks.

The Los Angeles Chargers announced Wednesday that defensive end Joey Bosa is headed to the injured reserve list with a groin tear, adding that Bosa will undergo surgery this week.

Bosa is tentatively expected to return this season, according to Chargers coach Brandon Staley, but LA can expect their four-time Pro Bowl rusher to be sidelined for more than four games.

Chargers DE Joey Bosa (groin) to undergo surgery and will be placed on IR. pic.twitter.com/A8LVidnRN8 — NFL (@NFL) September 28, 2022

Bosa left Week 3’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter and did not return due to his groin issue.

Injuries Derail The Chargers

The Chargers are once again getting ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball, and yet again, in a highly anticipated season.

Quarterback Justin Herbert has been battling a rib injury since taking a lick in Week 2 against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lead wideout Keenan Allen missed Week 3 with a hamstring injury.

Receiver Jalen Guyton is out for the year with an ACL injury.

Ace cornerback JC Jackson has been slowed down by an ankle injury.

Pro Bowl center Corey Linsley is rehabbing from knee issues and easing back into action.

Offense lineman Rashawn Slater, regarded as one of the best left tackles leaguewide, is out for the year with a torn biceps tendon.

And now, Bosa — their veteran pass rusher — will miss a significant stretch of the season that the Chargers need to play with a must-win mindset, sitting at 1-2.

Championship, even playoff, expectations have cooled since the Chargers’ season kicked off against the Las Vegas Raiders. But with talks of a Super Bowl-worthy roster comes some good news in a circumstance like this.

Return of the Mack

Holding down the defensive line while Bosa’s out is Chargers newcomer, Khalil Mack.

Mack was riding the wave of perennial DPOY candidate in the mid-2010s with the Las Vegas Raiders until a trade to Chicago in 2018 stripped him of all the elite chatter.

Not since former St. Louis Ram Robert Quinn (now playing for the Bears) did the NFL media quickly forget about a disruptive defender like Mack.

Media adoration or not, Mack continued to put in the work.

After three weeks, Mack has tallied 3.5 sacks, three tackles for loss and one forced fumble for the Chargers defense.

Now that he’s spearheading their front line, with Derwin James still playing like an All-Pro safety, LA fans should expect a return of the Mack.

Chargers Roster Still Strong

Losing Jalen Guyton for the year is significant for Joe Lombardi’s offense, but the Chargers still have a recovering Keenan Allen and Mike Williams to elevate the offense.

That considered, the Chargers also managed to land a free-agency gem by adding journeyman WR DeAndre Carter.

With Carter ready to step up, LA’s receivers room remains in solid shape.

In Week 1, Carter registered three catches for 64 yards and a touchdown. Carter has been a valued addition to the position, courtesy of adept speed and pinpointing Justin Herbert’s mid-to-deep throws. Carter has nine catches for 150 yards and a score heading into Week 4.