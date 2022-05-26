Joel Embiid Trolls On Twitter, 76ers Fans Fear the Worst

Philadelphia center Joel Embiid raised a lot of eyebrows when he took to Twitter during Game Five of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Celtics and Heat on Wednesday night.

As the Heat cooled and the Celtics continued to heat up, Embiid made a very reasonable observation:

Miami needs another Star — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

He’s not wrong. Though the Heat easily defeated the Nets in round one and then overcame Embiid and the 76ers in round two, they have dropped two straight in the conference finals and are now behind 3-2 in the series. Even Stephen A. Smith called out their starting lineup for a poor showing in Game Four.

Not to mention, the one star they do have, Jimmy Butler, is a former teammate of Embiid’s, and the two seem to share a special on-court chemistry. When Butler left Philadelphia for Miami in 2019. Embiid publicly expressed his frustration that the 76ers organization couldn’t keep him.

"I still don't know how we let him go." Joel Embiid still in pain over losing Jimmy Butler to the Heat 👀😢 pic.twitter.com/vN51ioWSy0 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 13, 2022

So, as Embiid tweeted, the Heat need star power. Embiid is a star who just so happens to be friends with Heat G Jimmy Butler. And now 76ers fans everywhere are in a panic. Take a look at some of the replies to Embiid’s tweet:

And for goodness sake, someone do a wellness check on our friend Alex McCrystal, aka @PhillySportsSufferer:

Someone tell Alex and the others that Embiid himself says he was just playin’. Sort of.

Boston just has too many weapons — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Ok y’all are stupid lmao😂😂😂😂 — Joel “Troel” Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) May 26, 2022

Now, now, Joel “Troel” Embiid. They’re not stupid. They just love you and want you to stay put in Philadelphia. Meanwhile, you have just one year left on your contract. So if you want to put people’s minds at ease, I can think of one sure way to do it.