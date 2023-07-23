Joel Embiid Tied The Knot With Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Model Anne de Paula

Videos by OutKick

Joel Embiid isn’t going to let an early playoff exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics ruin his MVP season, or his offseason for that matter. Nor was he going to let the year 2023 pass him by without getting himself a ring.

The Philadelphia 76ers big man, who topped Nikola Jokic for the NBA MVP, got his ring on Saturday when he tied the knot with his longtime Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend Anne de Paula.

Anne de Paula attends Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway Show During Miami Swim Week. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated)

The two, according to the NY Post, snapped some pictures on Cryder Beach in Southampton, New York and tied the knot in a church ceremony nearby.

There was plenty of footage of the newlyweds that surfaced on social media, including a video showing the two as they make their exit from the church as a married couple.

Congrats on getting married Embiid 🥹 (via laisribeiro/IG) pic.twitter.com/lMVIVOfK2n — Overtime (@overtime) July 22, 2023

There were plenty of jokes made in the comment section about Embiid finally being able to get his ring. In the end he’s getting the last laugh on anyone poking fun at him.

Would an NBA championship ring have been a great way to wrap up his MVP season? There’s no doubt about it.

But given that his consolation prize is winning that MVP, and getting married to a swimsuit model, all is going well for Embiid when you take a closer look at it.

Not A Bad Offseason At All For Joel Embiid And Anne de Paula

The NBA superstar and his Brazilian model wife started their relationship in 2018. In 2020, the couple welcomed a soon-to-be 3-year-old son, Arthur Elijah.

This a textbook way of turning the page on rough season. If you call being named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player a rough season. Which when your goal is a title and you fall short can certainly be viewed as a rough season.

Not to mention all of the questions yet to be answered about the future of the Sixers prior to the start of next season. All of that takes a backseat.

Embiid and de Paula have a honeymoon to get to. Congratulations to the newlyweds.