Joel Embiid Drops 70 Points On Senile Gregg Popovich After Spurs Coach Promised To Shut Him Down

San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said he would stick it to Philadelphia 76ers big man Joel Embiid, ahead of their Monday night matchup.
“We’re gonna hammer his a**,” Pop said, touting his new center Victor Wembanyama as the Embiid Stopper.
A pretty daring remark for a Spurs coach with a Western Conference-worst 8-34 record.
Now 8-35.
Joel Embiid Sticks It To Senile Gregg Popovich
Embiid went on to score 70 points — becoming just the ninth player in NBA history to accomplish the feat.
Additionally, on the anniversary of Kobe Bryant’s 81-point performance against Toronto in 2006.
Pop chuckled as he promised to stop Embiid — Spurs were the only joke of the evening.
Philadelphia beat the brakes off the Spurs, maintaining a double-digit lead the entire second half and going on to win, 133-123.
It only took one-half of basketball between the Sixers and Spurs for Popovich’s guarantee to turn into a total dud. Embiid racked up 34 points by halftime. He reached a career-high 59 points, with more than nine minutes left in the fourth quarter. Embiid tallied 70 points and 18 rebounds — a groovy stat line for the early MVP favorite.
As for Pop, when he’s not yapping on the podium about the latest social issue, he’s a provocateur with a clipboard.
Did Joel Embiid catch wind of the senile coach’s declaration? Or is Popovich coasting his way to retirement? It sure looked like both on Monday.
