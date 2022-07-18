Video Shows Joel Embiid Having The Time Of His Life While Dancing The Hora At A Jewish Wedding

Joel Embiid wasn’t about to let the fact that he’s seven feet tall, 280 pounds keep him from participating in the lifting of the chair while at a Jewish wedding over the weekend. Thankfully for us, the whole thing was captured on video, and the scenes are absolutely electric.

Embiid was seen dancing the hora at a Jewish wedding this past weekend. In the first video, the NBA big man is seen smiling ear-to-ear and dancing with fellow wedding guests. Then, the real fun begins when a woman at the wedding sits in Embiid’s lap before guests throw them both into the air.

Joel Embiid dancing the Hora is the only thing I want to see on social media this week. pic.twitter.com/4HLXEaw2bj — Tori Rubinstein (@ToriRubinstein) July 17, 2022

Embiid’s face is beyond priceless while participating in the lifting of the chair.

Mazel tov Joel Embiid! How many people did it take to lift that chair! JoJo doing the Hora. This is epic 🎥 Gabby Blauner pic.twitter.com/eKKVhFWJGv — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) July 17, 2022

Shoutout to Embiid for going all out at this wedding, but the guests that managed to lift the seven-footer deserve some love as well.

As for the wedding itself, Embiid was in attendance supporting Michael Ratner, a filmmaker who has documented the Philadelphia superstar’s journey to the NBA.

According to the New York Post, Ratner married Lauren Rothberg, who is the head of brand at Hailey Bieber’s newly launched Rhode Skin. The couple both shared the viral videos of Embiid at their wedding on their Instagram stories.