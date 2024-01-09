Taylor Sheridan And Joe Rogan Trash California In Awesome Segment

Videos by OutKick

Don’t expect to see Joe Rogan and Taylor Sheridan hanging out together in California in the near future.

Rogan famously left California for Texas a few years back, and the man responsible for the “Yellowstone” universe also has no interest in returning since leaving a long time ago.

The state is loaded with problems. Taxes are through the roof, there is rampantant homelessness and drug use and it doesn’t seem like the state cares about doing anything about it…..unless a communist dictator is coming to visit. At that point, you can bet your savings Gavin Newsom will get out there and clean up the feces on the street like he did for Chinese dictator Xi Jinping.

People are fleeing the state (population declined by 75,000 from 2022 to 2023), and Rogan and Sheridan completely understand.

Taylor Sheridan and Joe Rogan criticize California in awesome segment. (Credit: Getty Images)

Joe Rogan and Taylor Sheridan rip how California is run.

“You [the people running California] suck, you know you suck and when people are leaving you’re like, ‘Well, we still want money.’ No, we’re leaving because you suck. That’s what states are about. You get to move to a new state and this state has different laws. I like this one better. Bye. We don’t have an agreement. I’m not paying alimony. I wasn’t married to you, b*tch. I got to go,” Rogan said when slamming the idea California might attempt to charge an exit tax during an interview with Sheridan.

The “Yellowstone” creator was in complete agreement and definitely doesn’t seem to be a fan of California at all since cutting and running.

“I get the random California letter. ‘Are you sure you don’t owe us any money?’ I haven’t lived there in 10 f*cking years I haven’t been there in five,” Sheridan added. He also then followed up the fact most people arguing for higher taxes have no idea what they’re talking about.

Watch the awesome segment below, and hit me with your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Sheridan and Rogan aren’t fans of California!

Well, I think it’s pretty clear Joe Rogan and Taylor Sheridan aren’t going to be packing their bags and returning to California.

Why would they? Rogan lives in the Austin area, has a comedy club and is a huge fan of Texas. Meanwhile, Taylor Sheridan now owns the historic 6666 ranch.

Would you rather live in an area where people openly shoot up drugs and use the bathroom on the sidewalks or on a massive Texas ranch where you can do whatever you want?

That’s a tough one. A truly impossible choice, but I think I’m going to have to choose to stay in Texas on a ranch.