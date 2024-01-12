‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan, Joe Rogan Unload On People Who Hate Masculinity

Videos by OutKick

The interview between Joe Rogan and Taylor Sheridan continues to be the gift that keeps on giving.

The two recently sat down for a lengthy interview on Rogan’s podcast, and it resulted in some incredible moments.

Below are a few highlights between the “Yellowstone” creator and Joe Rogan:

Now, there’s another moment from the interview making waves, and just like the rest, it’s worth engaging with.

Taylor Sheridan and Joe Rogan support masculinity.

Sheridan complained during the interview with Rogan how things that were once praised are now viewed as negatives in reaction to Paul Harvey’s famous “If I were the Devil,” according to Fox News. The “Yellowstone” universe creator told Rogan “all these things are bad,’ ‘work ethic,’ all these things are ‘racist.'”

Have you heard that one before? Have you heard that things such as working hard and being an upstanding citizen is now a bad thing? Odds are high you have if you’re an OutKick reader.

Taylor Sheridan and Joe Rogan go viral with comments defending masculinity. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The two then dove into a discussion on masculinity, and to the surprise of nobody, the duo isn’t a big fan of labeling everything toxic masculinity.

“Oh yeah, I’ve been accused of that,” Sheridan told Rogan when discussing the topic, according to the same report.

“Congratulations, you’re on the right side. ‘Defund the police,’ ‘toxic masculinity,’ they’re all sort of in the same category of things. Seems silly to think that way. You need all of it. You need masculinity and femininity,” Rogan explained, and he’s absolutely correct.

The UFC commentator and podcast star said “natural masculine behavior” is necessary for sports like football and shredded the idea it’s “toxic.”

Sheridan appeared to agree and added, “These are all terms that have been created. It’s fascinating that language is being reinvented before our eyes. There’s all these new words that are just meant to keep one person from disagreeing with another person’s position,” according to the same Fox News report.

Both men are correct.

While nobody believes being a terrible or abusive person is a good thing. Being a man and being masculine should be celebrated. Just like being a woman and being feminine should be celebrated.

Men and women are different. That’s a scientific fact, and it’s not something to be avoided. It should be celebrated.

As for “toxic masculinity,” people have started to just paint anything as traditionally masculine as terrible. You know that surge of adrenaline and alpha male spirit that makes men want to break broncos, tame the wild and get into gun fights against terrorists? You need those men, and when all hell breaks loose, you better hope they’re ready to hold the line.

Retired Delta Force operator Dave Nielsen doesn't regret a single person he killed and says there's no better feeling in the world than pulling the trigger on a terrorist.



God bless the fact men like him exist. The world would be a lot less safe without him and his teammates. pic.twitter.com/UEZKEVpSiF — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 5, 2023

