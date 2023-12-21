Joe Rogan Roasts Deadspin For Lying About Chiefs Kid Wearing Blackface

Videos by OutKick

Deadspin would like to avoid any further discussion about a story it published earlier this month in which the author willfully lied about a nine-year-old boy wearing blackface at a Chiefs game.

The outlet published a story from Carron J. Phillips accusing the fan of “hating both black people and Native Americans.”

The family of the boy has since threatened legal action. Deadspin then updated the story with a misleading editor’s note claiming to have been unaware of the full image proving the fan was not wearing blackface.

The story resurfaced late last week when Joe Rogan discussed the hit piece on his podcast with comedian Shane Gillis.

“They tried … they totally f***ing hosed him,” Rogan said.

“They said he was in blackface, and they showed a picture of one side of his face. He was wearing war paint, and he’s Native American.”

Joe Rogan and Shane Gillis rip Deadspin for attacking the Kansas City Chiefs child fan.



Rogan: "They totally hosed him. They said he was in blackface and only showed one side of his face."



Gillis: "To get racially sensitive at a Chiefs game? You're at the wrong place." pic.twitter.com/6f5Lu082VH — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) December 14, 2023

Gillis then joked that “to get racially sensitive at a f***ing Kansas City Chiefs game … you’re at the wrong place, an entire stadium of white people going ‘oohhhh, oohhhh, oohhhh.”

Rogan later seemed surprised to learn the fan is also Native American, a detail Deadspin conveniently omitted while it accused the fan of racism toward the Native American community.

Imagine that.

“So, this f***ing kid is literally dressing like his ancestors … he’s a real Native American?” Rogan asked.

Yes.

The boy wasn’t wearing blackface. He doesn’t hate black people. He doesn’t hate Native Americans. He is an innocent kid who likes the Kansas City Chiefs.

Deadspin lied. The editorial staff at Deadspin knew it lied. Yet the editors refused to correct the story until the family threatened legal action.

And that’s what makes the Deadspin story worth covering.

Deadspin targeted a child who did not have the resources to defend himself. The outlet plastered the kid’s fans across the internet and told the world that the kid is a double racist.

That’s dangerous and cruel. It’s taking race-baiting too far. Thus, the kid needs people with a platform -to continue to tell his story.

So, props to Rogan for defending the fan — even a month later.

Ultimately, the job of a journalist is to hold people in power accountable. Journalists should not attack those below them. That’s what ghouls do.

Carron J. Phillips is a ghoul. Deadspin enabled him to be a ghoul.

Deadspin bullied a 9-year-old. And, as always, the bullies deserve to be bullied.