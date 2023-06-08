Joe Rogan: I Don’t Want To See F-Ing Tuck Pants At Target

Videos by OutKick

“When I go to Target, I don’t wanna see like fu*king tuck pants. They’re designed to help you tuck your d*ck. Like, hey, that’s not normal.”

Not normal, indeed.

Those are the words of Joe Rogan on the topic of Target rolling out “tuck-friendly” swimwear for children.

Rogan and guest Theo Vonn discussed Big Business’ foray into Pride Merchandise on his podcast this week.

“I wish there was an app where when you went to a business, you could tell where they put their political money, right? So then it would start to affect the bottom lines of companies. So then those companies would stop,” said Vonn.

“A little of that’s going on right now with all the woke sh*t. Like Target lost billions of dollars because they tried to have this pride selection,” Rogan responded.

“Oh yeah. Gay mannequins,” Vonn added.

“Well, they had all these like pride children’s shirts,” Rogan interjected.

Joe Rogan

There, Rogan discussed the backlash to U.S. corporations embracing gender appropriation at the expense of their bottom lines.

Particularly Bud Light:

“[Bud Light] lost 20 plus billion dollars. You imagine — you just gonna send a fucking can to some confused person that — ‘Day 365 of womanhood.” “And you send that person a f*cking can with their face on it and your company loses $20 billion dollars. That is wild sh*t, man.

It’s even more than $20 billion. The market value of Bud Light’s parent company Anheuser-Busch has decreased by over $27 billion since partnering with Dylan Mulvaney over two months ago.

And the backlash continues to escalate today.

As I discussed with Stacy Washington Wednesday on SiriusXM, American consumers have drawn the line at gender appropriation.

The woke movement has long infested corporate America and culture — mostly to great success.

But this time, consumers are responding more aggressively. They are finally taking a stance against a movement that’s enriching only to those atop society and politics.

Bud Light and Target made clear they support treating gender like a costume, one in which even kids can take on and off.

Society at large responded by ceasing business with said brands.

“So we’re seeing that now. But we never saw that before where people are going ‘Enough. Enough. Stop shoving this down everybody’s throat,” Rogan concluded.

.