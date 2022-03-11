Joe Rogan Says Wokeness Killed Comedy, Calls ‘Hangover’ Last Great Comedy Film

Videos by OutKick

The woke ruined entertainment. Wokeness is the reason that music, comedy, film, television and sports are no longer edgy or impressive.

This week, Joe Rogan and Tom Papa debated the last great comedy film and struggled to find candidates. After much discussion, the two landed on The Hangover from 2009.

“What was the last really good comedy movie?” Rogan asked. “It’s like wokeness killed the comedy movie in a lot of ways.”

Notable comedies from the past 13 years include We’re the Millers, Bridesmaids, Deadpool, 21 Jump Street, The Death of Stalin, Anchorman 2, The Nice Guys and Game Night.

While some good laughs in there, none of them qualify as “great.” When you think of great comedies, you settle on CaddyShack, the original Anchorman, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Superbad, Borat and Annie Hall.

The world and comedy were a better place when one could joke without offending a pack of angry Twitter users. Those days are gone. Hardly anything is funny on purpose anymore. Maybe that’s why Americans are on such an edge — they don’t laugh anymore.

If The Hangover was the last great comedy, at least it sent comedy out on top.

So good.