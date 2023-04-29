Joe Rogan Defends JK Rowling’s Views On Biology And Trans Issues

Videos by OutKick

Add Joe Rogan to the list of people who will NOT be boycotting Harry Potter.

In Friday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the world’s biggest podcaster defended author J.K. Rowling for her stance on biological reality.

Chatting with stand-up comedian Ms. Pat, Rogan said the transgender movement has gotten out of hand.

“There’s a lot of stupid sh-t going on with that,” Rogan said. “Because what it is is like men — biological men — behaving like men in women’s spaces. So they want to take over things.”

Rowling famously made headlines in 2020 when she made the statement that “people who menstruate” could simply be called “women.”

Crazy, right?

After that initial comment garnered backlash from trans activists, the author doubled down and clarified her stance.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction,” she tweeted. “If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased.”

The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women – ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences – is a nonsense. — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Rogan said he doesn’t believe her comments were controversial.

“She’s not saying anything that’s that outrageous,” he said. “She’s being rational about something that seems like very much cult-like behavior. You’re trying to eliminate the term ‘woman.'”

Activists who oppose J.K. Rowling call her a TERF — a trans-exclusionary radical feminist.

Does that make Joe Rogan a TERF, too?

Probably not. But like Rowling, he doesn’t believe biological men should be in women’s spaces. Especially in sports.

“These f-cking athletes,” he said. “They’re breaking records, which is just insanity.”

Fallon Fox transitioned to be a woman at age 31. (Credit: Championship Fighting Alliance)

Rogan and Ms. Pat discussed Fallon Fox, a transgender MMA fighter who — in Rogan’s words — “beat the f-cking sh-t” out of two female fighters. Fox did not disclose beforehand that, before transitioning, she had lived more than 30 years as a biological male.

“If someone knows that that person is a trans woman, and you still want to fight them, that’s up to you,” Rogan said. “But not knowing and saying that there’s no difference between a trans woman and a biological woman? That’s horsesh-t.”

But that sort of common sense isn’t allowed in the trans activism debate. Which is exactly why Rowling has received so much backlash.

“It became a thing where people can just say J.K. Rowling’s transphobic. And they probably don’t even know the quotes,” Rogan said. “And they just attack her online, so she’s always defending herself, and they’re always attacking her.”

Regardless, Rowling is doing just fine.