Joe Montana Gives His Pick For The Best QB Ever And His Answer Is Kind Of Surprising

It’s not every day that you get to hear someone who is arguably in the conversation for being the best quarterback of all time give his pick for best QB in NFL history, but that’s what Joe Montana did in a recent interview.

Montana was speaking to Men’s Health and gave his pick.

He didn’t say himself, and he didn’t say Tom Brady.

Instead, he went with Dolphins legend Dan Marino. A man who leads all quarterbacks in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective cameos.

“He had a quick release. I had to step into a lot of things to get enough [force] on the ball,” the NFL legend said. “He had the perfect torque of his upper body and strength to deliver the ball quickly at a fast release with accuracy.”

Now, it’s important to note that in the article that Men’s Health published — which said Montana was doing the interview while in Dublin, Ireland for the Notre Dame-Navy game and crushing Guinness, which is just awesome on every level — they make a distinction between the “greatest QB” and the “best QB.”

Most of us use those words interchangeably, but they made the distinction that “greatest” pointed to career accomplishments. Meanwhile, “best” means someone who was simply a better QB.

“Put Marino into today’s game where he gets free release… and his receivers, holy cow, weren’t very big,” Montana said.

“Now these guys are 6’4,” 6’5.” I think [Marino] is probably one of the most unsung heroes of the game. People don’t talk enough about him or realize the numbers that he put up during the times that he put them up.”

It’s a compelling case, and who are any of us to argue with Joe Montana on the ins and outs of being a good NFL quarterback?

