Joe Mixon Takes Shot At Bills Defense That Surely Won’t Sit Well

Bengals RB Joe Mixon woke up Saturday and for some reason decided to throw a couple haymakers at the Buffalo Bills’ defense.

The star running back was asked about the NFL’s fourth-ranked rushing defense, and responded by providing the AFC’s top seed with some bulletin board material as we head into the new year.

Bold move!

“They’re a good defense as a whole. They’re a solid linebacker group. But, I mean, they’re not the Ravens,” Mixon said.

Joe Mixon gives Bills unneeded bulletin board material

Interesting strategy here from Mixon, but hey, he’s the one who was in the Super Bowl last year, not the Bills.

So, I reckon you can say whatever the hell you want while you’re still the defending AFC champs.

The Bills and Bengals have been on a collision course for weeks now, and finally face each other Monday night in Cincy. Buffalo has won six in a row, while the Bengals haven’t lost since Halloween.

Mixon has been decent this season, but he’s also dealt with the injury-bug for much of the second half.

Joe Mixon isn’t scared of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Nick Grace/Getty Images)

The former Sooner has just under 800 yards and four touchdowns, but hasn’t surpassed the 100-yard mark since Nov. 6 against Carolina.

The Bills, meanwhile, pose the NFL’s second-ranked defense in terms of points-per-game (17.3), and are giving up just over 100 rushing yards per game. The team Mixon compared them to, the Baltimore Ravens, are currently just ahead of the Bills, giving up 87 yards per game on the ground.

For what it’s worth, Mixon ran for 78 yards on 14 carries earlier this year against Baltimore.

Buckle up!