Joe Manchin Steps In, Pulls Support For Biden’s Gas Stove Goon Nominee

Senate Energy Committee Chair & Democrat Joe Manchin could see the writing on the wall.

The scribbles clearly spell out: We’re coming for your gas stoves and once we take your gas stove, we’re coming for even more until you’re no longer capable of using natural gas in your house.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee was supposed to hold a vote Wednesday to advance President Biden’s nominee to enforce energy efficiency regulations. However, Manchin stepped in and yanked Biden’s nomination, Jeff Marootian, from the committee’s agenda.

“While I supported Mr. Marootian’s nomination in December, since then the office he’s been nominated to lead has proposed stove efficiency rules that I’ve raised concerns about,” Manchin said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

Joe Manchin has pulled his support for Biden DOE appointee Jeff Marootian. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“While I appreciate that these rules would only apply to new stoves, my view is that it’s part of a broader, administration-wide effort to eliminate fossil fuels. For that reason, I’m not comfortable moving forward with Mr. Marootian at this time,” Manchin added.

Why does all of this matter in the grand scheme of life? Because Department of Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm views Marootian as the perfect person to ram home the DOE’s “bold clean energy goals.”

She said in 2022 that Jeff is a “natural fit to lead the Department’s largest applied energy office.”

An estimated 50% of current stoves would come off the market under the DOE’s new standards that were released in February. And it won’t be just gas stoves that will be targeted.

Pool pumps have also been on the DOE’s agenda.

“This administration is using all of the tools at our disposal to save Americans money while promoting innovations that will reduce carbon pollution and combat the climate crisis,” Granholm said on May 5 in a DOE press release.

““The new law will not have any loopholes that will undermine the intent of this measure,” a spokeswoman from Gov. Hochul’s office said of the law. “There will not be any option for municipalities to opt out.” — April 28, 2023 / The New York Times

Jennifer and her buddy Jeff, if he’s eventually appointed, also plan to come after beverage vending machines, dishwashers, electric motors and more all in the name of allegedly saving Americans money and “to combat climate change while strengthening our energy security.”

In what shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone with a lick of sense, yes, Granholm admits she owns a gas stove.

“This does not impact the majority, and it certainly does not say that anybody who has a gas stove would have their gas stove taken away. There’s no ban on gas stoves. I have a gas stove. It is just about making the existing electric and gas stoves, and all the other appliances, more efficient,” she said in March.

Just like in the gas lawnmower debate, or the No Mow May to save the bees debate, it’s always the politicians telling you how to live while they live their lives as the ruling class. If Jennifer really wanted to save the planet, she’d have her gas stove ripped out of her house this second. And have gas lines ripped out of her house altogether.

Former Michigan Governor Jennifer Granholm testifies before the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee during a hearing to examine her nomination to be Secretary of Energy, on Capitol Hill, January 27, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jim Watson-Pool/Getty Images)

And she should let her grass grow to three-feet high on her properties. And Biden should tell his White House gardeners to stop mowing the grass in support of No Mow May.

Why doesn’t that stuff ever happen?

In the end, it’ll either be Jeff or some other Save the World® type who’ll be appointed to the DOE’s gas stove goon position and that person will start making the rounds telling you how you’re killing the planet by using a gas stove and how the government knows the best way to live and you’re going to start living by the rules they set.

Buckle up.