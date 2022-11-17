Joe Judge Texted Reporter After Firing With Candid Comments On Daniel Jones

Ex-Giants head coach Joe Judge may have been on to something with Daniel Jones under center, even if he didn’t get to see it all the way through.

Despite not being part of the team that initially drafted Jones in 2019, Judge was adamant that Jones was THE GUY in New York even after he got fired in January after just two seasons.

At least that’s what he told NFL Network’s Peter Schraeger.

“He gets fired, everyone’s so happy, doing flips, and I do this thing where I’ll call the coach or text him and be like ‘Hey, if there’s anything I can do,’” Schrager told the Pardon My Take podcast this week.

“I can’t do sh-t, ‘If there’s anything I can do, put in a good word with another team…’ They don’t need my help, but it’s a gesture.

“He calls me right away and he goes, ‘Here’s what you can do’ – I love this about Joe Judge and Giants fans might be ready to run through a wall for this – ‘This is what you can do. Next time you or your co-hosts want to sh-t all over Daniel Jones, or say that they know Jones is terrible, or this or that, know that Daniel Jones is tough as sh-t, comes prepared, and I would run through a brick wall for that guy.’”

Joe Judge was a Daniel Jones fan during terrible Giants run. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Joe Judge was a big Daniel Jones guy with New York Giants

Judge was pretty terrible in New York, going 10-23 in two seasons, but he clearly doesn’t put much – if any – of the blame on Jones.

While many head coaches come into a gig and want their own guys, Judge inherited Jones and stuck with him all the way to the end.

Did the former Duke QB play pretty ‘meh’ football in two seasons under Judge’s tutelage? Sure.

But that doesn’t mean our man Joe wouldn’t ‘run through a brick wall’ for him!

Anyway, Judge is now in New England coaching (ruining?) Mac Jones, while Daniel Jones is playing well and the Giants are somehow 7-2.

All’s well that ends well?